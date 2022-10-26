×

WATCH: Godongwana ditches tough love for SOEs

Business Day TV speaks to the Treasury’s acting deputy-general, Ismail Momoniat

26 October 2022
Wednesday, October 26 2022
Wednesday, October 26 2022

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has ditched the initial tough love approach to dealing with state-owned enterprises. That’s as the government used its improved fiscal position to bail out the likes of Sanral, Transnet and Denel. While the minister did not grant Eskom more funding, the government has agreed to take on a large sum of its debt. Business Day TV spoke to acting deputy-general Ismail Momoniat for his insight into the Treasury’s thinking around the medium-term budget policy  statement (MTBPS).

