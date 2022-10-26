WATCH: Godongwana ditches tough love for SOEs

Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Fiscal space could contract because the finance minister doesn't have the power to accelerate structural reform
Bring in the private sector if you want more bailouts, finance minister says in interview after medium-term budget
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has ditched the initial tough love approach to dealing with state-owned enterprises. That’s as the government used its improved fiscal position to bail out the likes of Sanral, Transnet and Denel. While the minister did not grant Eskom more funding, the government has agreed to take on a large sum of its debt. Business Day TV spoke to acting deputy-general Ismail Momoniat for his insight into the Treasury’s thinking around the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Godongwana ditches tough love for SOEs
Business Day TV speaks to the Treasury’s acting deputy-general, Ismail Momoniat
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has ditched the initial tough love approach to dealing with state-owned enterprises. That’s as the government used its improved fiscal position to bail out the likes of Sanral, Transnet and Denel. While the minister did not grant Eskom more funding, the government has agreed to take on a large sum of its debt. Business Day TV spoke to acting deputy-general Ismail Momoniat for his insight into the Treasury’s thinking around the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Sanral garners biggest share of government’s bailouts
WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget policy statement
HILARY JOFFE: Great numbers, but can Godongwana rely on government to back him up?
WATCH: What medium-term budget’s bleak growth outlook means for SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.