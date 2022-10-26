HILARY JOFFE: Great numbers, but can Godongwana rely on government to back him up?

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Medium-term budget signals possible end to freeway tolls in Gauteng, says civil action organisation
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Group expects to report basic headline loss of 0.5c per share for interim period
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.
Serb says there are 'positive signs' the country will allow him to play in the Australian Open
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana wasn’t as enthusiastic as one might have expected when he briefed journalists ahead of a medium-term budget that contained the best set of fiscal numbers SA has seen in many years.
One reason, perhaps, is that while the minister made the most of the opportunity he was provided to try to tackle long-standing issues at the most troublesome of state-owned entities (SOEs), he did so well aware of the enormous risks to his budget framework. And as the list of fiscal risks at the back of the budget document makes clear, those are as much about the dysfunctional state of the state itself as they are about the macro environment out there...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Great numbers, but can Godongwana rely on government to back him up?
Fiscal space could contract because the finance minister doesn't have the power to accelerate structural reform
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana wasn’t as enthusiastic as one might have expected when he briefed journalists ahead of a medium-term budget that contained the best set of fiscal numbers SA has seen in many years.
One reason, perhaps, is that while the minister made the most of the opportunity he was provided to try to tackle long-standing issues at the most troublesome of state-owned entities (SOEs), he did so well aware of the enormous risks to his budget framework. And as the list of fiscal risks at the back of the budget document makes clear, those are as much about the dysfunctional state of the state itself as they are about the macro environment out there...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.