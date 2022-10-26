WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday afternoon.
Among other issues, the minister announced a range of bailouts to state-owned enterprises, made possible by higher-than-expected tax collections of R83.5bn.
Watch the full address below:
WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget policy statement
The minister announced a range of bailouts to state-owned enterprises, made possible by higher-than-expected tax collections of R83.5bn
