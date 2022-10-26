×

Economy

WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget policy statement

The minister announced a range of bailouts to state-owned enterprises, made possible by higher-than-expected tax collections of R83.5bn

26 October 2022 - 14:10 Staff Writer
Enoch Godongwana, SA's finance minister, speaks during a news conference ahead of the mid-term budget presentation in Cape Town on Wednesday, October 26 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
Enoch Godongwana, SA's finance minister, speaks during a news conference ahead of the mid-term budget presentation in Cape Town on Wednesday, October 26 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday afternoon.

Among other issues, the minister announced a range of bailouts to state-owned enterprises, made possible by higher-than-expected tax collections of R83.5bn.

Watch the full address below:

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.