World / Africa

US envoy calls for more dialogue on the Tigrayan conflict

AU and its member states should partner with the US to find a solution to the conflict, says US envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 21:52 CARIEN DU PLESSIS

It’s time for the suffering in the north of Ethiopia to end and the dialogue to begin, US envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer told academics, diplomats and former leaders on Sunday.

Hammer spoke during the last session of the Tana high-level forum on security in Africa, where most participants avoided talking about the Tigray conflict due to political sensitivities around the conflict...

BL Premium

