WATCH: What’s driving the rebound in oil prices?

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda

08 September 2022 - 22:00
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oil prices are rising again as the face-off between Europe and Russia weigh on markets and Opec+ agreeing to cut production. Business Day TV spoke to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda for more detail.

Oil prices rise as Russia and Europe face off over exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
Markets
14 hours ago

