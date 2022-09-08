×

WATCH: Banking on the capital base

Michael Avery talks to Nolwandle Mthombeni, and David Buckham

08 September 2022 - 16:26 Business Day TV
Picture: MICHEILE HENDERSON
Picture: MICHEILE HENDERSON

In August, three of the big SA banks reported results. While the sector showed good earnings growth in line with the economic recovery, some stress on households began to emerge.

Competition is also heating up to service both small businesses and consumers. Banks are now fighting off insurers, retailers and telecom firms for a share of wallet, and there’s been a flurry of M&A activity.  

To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex and David Buckham, MD of Monocle Solutions.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

