In August, three of the big SA banks reported results. While the sector showed good earnings growth in line with the economic recovery, some stress on households began to emerge.
Competition is also heating up to service both small businesses and consumers. Banks are now fighting off insurers, retailers and telecom firms for a share of wallet, and there’s been a flurry of M&A activity.
To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex and David Buckham, MD of Monocle Solutions.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Banking on the capital base
Michael Avery talks to Nolwandle Mthombeni, and David Buckham
