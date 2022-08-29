Prospect of Opec supply cut, demand growth boost oil

While at some point there will be a safe-haven flow, investors are focusing on interest rates remaining high, analyst says
Monday, August 29 2022
Companies mull whether the Competition Commission was entitled to all the information, says Werksmans Attorneys director
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Central banks spent decades building their credibility and losing this battle could shake the foundations of modern monetary policy
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
Melbourne — Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations Opec will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the US.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.09, or 1.2%, to $94.15 a barrel at 4.41am, adding to a 2.5% gain last week.
Brent crude futures rose 89c, or 0.9%, to $101.88 a barrel, extending a 4.4% gain last week.
“Oil prices were stronger amid the ongoing pressure on fuel demand from Europe’s energy crisis, and supply constraints,” National Australia Bank commodities analysts said in a note.
Heavy clashes in Libya's capital that killed 32 people at the weekend sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict, which could again disrupt crude supply from the Opec nation, they said.
Both benchmark contracts had traded lower earlier in the day as the dollar climbed after Friday's blunt comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that the US faced a prolonged period of slow growth amid further rate hikes.
“While a strong dollar restrains broad commodity prices, the undersupply issue in the oil markets will probably continue to support the upside bias,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Oil prices have been buoyed by hints from Saudi Arabia and other Opec members and allies, together called Opec+, that they could cut output to balance the market.
The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi thinking on output policy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, while the Omani oil ministry also said it supports Opec+ efforts to maintain market stability.
Sources last week said Opec would consider cutting output to offset any increase from Iran should oil sanctions be lifted if Tehran agrees to revive a nuclear deal.
“Iran's production will not compensate for the shortfall in supply soon,” Teng said.
On the demand side, higher natural gas prices in Europe are spurring power generators and industrial users to switch to diesel and fuel oil, further supporting crude prices, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Prospect of Opec supply cut, demand growth boost oil
Prices strengthen amid the ongoing pressure on fuel demand from Europe’s energy crisis and supply constraints, analyst says
Melbourne — Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations Opec will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the US.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.09, or 1.2%, to $94.15 a barrel at 4.41am, adding to a 2.5% gain last week.
Brent crude futures rose 89c, or 0.9%, to $101.88 a barrel, extending a 4.4% gain last week.
“Oil prices were stronger amid the ongoing pressure on fuel demand from Europe’s energy crisis, and supply constraints,” National Australia Bank commodities analysts said in a note.
Heavy clashes in Libya's capital that killed 32 people at the weekend sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict, which could again disrupt crude supply from the Opec nation, they said.
Both benchmark contracts had traded lower earlier in the day as the dollar climbed after Friday's blunt comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that the US faced a prolonged period of slow growth amid further rate hikes.
“While a strong dollar restrains broad commodity prices, the undersupply issue in the oil markets will probably continue to support the upside bias,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Oil prices have been buoyed by hints from Saudi Arabia and other Opec members and allies, together called Opec+, that they could cut output to balance the market.
The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi thinking on output policy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, while the Omani oil ministry also said it supports Opec+ efforts to maintain market stability.
Sources last week said Opec would consider cutting output to offset any increase from Iran should oil sanctions be lifted if Tehran agrees to revive a nuclear deal.
“Iran's production will not compensate for the shortfall in supply soon,” Teng said.
On the demand side, higher natural gas prices in Europe are spurring power generators and industrial users to switch to diesel and fuel oil, further supporting crude prices, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
Reuters
JSE set to open lower as markets digest Powell’s hawkish comments
Stocks keep sliding as dollar hits two-decade high on rates fears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Former Nigerian militants get contracts to curb oil theft
EXPLAINER: Behind Libya’s worst fighting in two years
Lower fears of recession boost oil prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.