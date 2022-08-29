×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Prospect of Opec supply cut, demand growth boost oil

Prices strengthen amid the ongoing pressure on fuel demand from Europe’s energy crisis and supply constraints, analyst says

29 August 2022 - 07:32 Sonali Paul
The global shift to cleaner energy sources meant developed economies weren’t investing in efforts to boost fossil fuel production, while poorer nations were being pressed to adopt cleaner-burning natural gas. Picture: 123RF/ENSUP
The global shift to cleaner energy sources meant developed economies weren’t investing in efforts to boost fossil fuel production, while poorer nations were being pressed to adopt cleaner-burning natural gas. Picture: 123RF/ENSUP

Melbourne — Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations Opec will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the US.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.09, or 1.2%, to $94.15 a barrel at 4.41am, adding to a 2.5% gain last week.

Brent crude futures rose 89c, or 0.9%, to $101.88 a barrel, extending a 4.4% gain last week.

“Oil prices were stronger amid the ongoing pressure on fuel demand from Europe’s energy crisis, and supply constraints,” National Australia Bank commodities analysts said in a note.

Heavy clashes in Libya's capital that killed 32 people at the weekend sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict, which could again disrupt crude supply from the Opec nation, they said.

Both benchmark contracts had traded lower earlier in the day as the dollar climbed after Friday's blunt comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that the US faced a prolonged period of slow growth amid further rate hikes.

“While a strong dollar restrains broad commodity prices, the undersupply issue in the oil markets will probably continue to support the upside bias,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Oil prices have been buoyed by hints from Saudi Arabia and other Opec members and allies, together called Opec+, that they could cut output to balance the market.

The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi thinking on output policy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, while the Omani oil ministry also said it supports Opec+ efforts to maintain market stability.

Sources last week said Opec would consider cutting output to offset any increase from Iran should oil sanctions be lifted if Tehran agrees to revive a nuclear deal.

“Iran's production will not compensate for the shortfall in supply soon,” Teng said.

On the demand side, higher natural gas prices in Europe are spurring power generators and industrial users to switch to diesel and fuel oil, further supporting crude prices, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Reuters

JSE set to open lower as markets digest Powell’s hawkish comments

The dollar index hits a two-decade high after the US Federal Reserve chair warned of slower growth and a weaker job market
Markets
1 hour ago

Stocks keep sliding as dollar hits two-decade high on rates fears

Fed chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy “pain” to contain inflation quashes hopes of the central bank rescuing markets
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Global stocks flat ahead of key Fed Jackson Hole ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course to end lower, ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gets a boost from China’s $146bn ...
Markets
4.
Watch: Market report
Markets
5.
JSE firmer as investors digest ...
Markets

Related Articles

Former Nigerian militants get contracts to curb oil theft

World / Africa

EXPLAINER: Behind Libya’s worst fighting in two years

World / Africa

Lower fears of recession boost oil prices

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.