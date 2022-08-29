Stocks keep sliding as dollar hits two-decade high on rates fears

While at some point there will be a safe-haven flow, investors are focusing on interest rates remaining high, analyst says
Monday, August 29 2022
Companies mull whether the Competition Commission was entitled to all the information, says Werksmans Attorneys director
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Central banks spent decades building their credibility and losing this battle could shake the foundations of modern monetary policy
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
Sydney — Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the US and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher, and tested equity as well as earnings valuations.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy “pain” to contain inflation quashed hopes that the central bank would ride to the rescue of markets as so often in the past.
The tough love message was driven home by European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel who warned at the weekend that central banks must now act forcefully to combat inflation, even if that drags their economies into recession.
That triggered a sharp fall in Euribor futures as markets priced in the risk the ECB could hike by 75 basis points next month.
“The main takeaways are taming inflation is job number one for the Fed and the funds rate needs to get to a restrictive level of 3.5% to 4.0%,” said Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.
“The rate will need to stay higher until inflation is brought down to their 2% target, thus rate cuts priced into the market for next year are premature.”
Futures are now pricing in about a 64% chance the Fed will hike by 75 basis points in September, and see rates peaking in the 3.75%-4.0% range.
Much might depend on what the August payrolls figures show on Friday when analysts are looking for a moderate rise of 285,000 after July's blockbuster 528,000 gain.
The hawkish message was not what Wall Street wanted to hear and S&P 500 futures were down a further 1.1%, having shed almost 3.4% on Friday. Nasdaq futures lost 1.5% with tech stocks pressured by the outlook for slower economic growth.
Rate warnings
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.9%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.8%, while South Korea shed 2.3%.
Chinese blue chips lost 0.6%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures slid 1.7% after the ECB's rate warnings.
The aggressive chorus from central banks lifted short-term yields globally, while further inverting the Treasury curve as investors priced in an eventual economic downturn.
Two-year US yields rose seven basis points to 3.466%, the highest since late 2007 and far above the ten-year at 3.10%. Yields have also climbed across Europe with double-digit gains in Italy, Spain and Portugal.
All of which benefited the safe-haven US dollar as it shot to a fresh two-decade top of 109.40 against a basket of major currencies, breaching the previous high from July.
The dollar gained 0.7% to a five-week peak on the yen at 138.58, with bulls looking to retest its July top of 139.38.
The euro was struggling at $0.9927, not far from last week's two-decade trough of $0.99005, while sterling slipped to a 2½-year low of $1.1656.
“EUR/USD can remain below parity this week,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA.
Gas futures
“Energy security fears will remain front and centre this week as Gazprom will shut its mainline pipeline to deliver gas to Western Europe for three days from August 31 to September 2,” he added. “There are fears gas supply may not be turned back on after the shutdown.”
Those fears saw natural gas futures in Europe surge 38% last week, adding further fuel to the inflation bonfire.
The rise of the dollar and yields has been a drag for gold, which was down at $1,725 an ounce.
Oil prices swung higher on speculation Opec+ could cut output at a meeting on September 5.
Brent rose 58c to $101.57, while US crude firmed 87c to $93.93 per barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stocks keep sliding as dollar hits two-decade high on rates fears
Fed chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy “pain” to contain inflation quashes hopes of the central bank rescuing markets
Sydney — Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the US and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher, and tested equity as well as earnings valuations.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy “pain” to contain inflation quashed hopes that the central bank would ride to the rescue of markets as so often in the past.
The tough love message was driven home by European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel who warned at the weekend that central banks must now act forcefully to combat inflation, even if that drags their economies into recession.
That triggered a sharp fall in Euribor futures as markets priced in the risk the ECB could hike by 75 basis points next month.
“The main takeaways are taming inflation is job number one for the Fed and the funds rate needs to get to a restrictive level of 3.5% to 4.0%,” said Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.
“The rate will need to stay higher until inflation is brought down to their 2% target, thus rate cuts priced into the market for next year are premature.”
Futures are now pricing in about a 64% chance the Fed will hike by 75 basis points in September, and see rates peaking in the 3.75%-4.0% range.
Much might depend on what the August payrolls figures show on Friday when analysts are looking for a moderate rise of 285,000 after July's blockbuster 528,000 gain.
The hawkish message was not what Wall Street wanted to hear and S&P 500 futures were down a further 1.1%, having shed almost 3.4% on Friday. Nasdaq futures lost 1.5% with tech stocks pressured by the outlook for slower economic growth.
Rate warnings
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.9%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.8%, while South Korea shed 2.3%.
Chinese blue chips lost 0.6%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures slid 1.7% after the ECB's rate warnings.
The aggressive chorus from central banks lifted short-term yields globally, while further inverting the Treasury curve as investors priced in an eventual economic downturn.
Two-year US yields rose seven basis points to 3.466%, the highest since late 2007 and far above the ten-year at 3.10%. Yields have also climbed across Europe with double-digit gains in Italy, Spain and Portugal.
All of which benefited the safe-haven US dollar as it shot to a fresh two-decade top of 109.40 against a basket of major currencies, breaching the previous high from July.
The dollar gained 0.7% to a five-week peak on the yen at 138.58, with bulls looking to retest its July top of 139.38.
The euro was struggling at $0.9927, not far from last week's two-decade trough of $0.99005, while sterling slipped to a 2½-year low of $1.1656.
“EUR/USD can remain below parity this week,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA.
Gas futures
“Energy security fears will remain front and centre this week as Gazprom will shut its mainline pipeline to deliver gas to Western Europe for three days from August 31 to September 2,” he added. “There are fears gas supply may not be turned back on after the shutdown.”
Those fears saw natural gas futures in Europe surge 38% last week, adding further fuel to the inflation bonfire.
The rise of the dollar and yields has been a drag for gold, which was down at $1,725 an ounce.
Oil prices swung higher on speculation Opec+ could cut output at a meeting on September 5.
Brent rose 58c to $101.57, while US crude firmed 87c to $93.93 per barrel.
Reuters
JSE set to open lower as markets digest Powell’s hawkish comments
Fed’s Powell sees inflation battle lasting ‘some time’
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course to end lower, rand weakens after US Fed chair stirs volatility
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fed’s Powell sees inflation battle lasting ‘some time’
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course to end lower, rand weakens after US Fed chair ...
Lower fears of recession boost oil prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.