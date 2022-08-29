×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE set to open lower as markets digest Powell’s hawkish comments

The dollar index hits a two-decade high after the US Federal Reserve chair warned of slower growth and a weaker job market

BL Premium
29 August 2022 - 07:10 Nico Gous

The JSE looks set to open lower on Monday as Asian markets digest the stern commitment from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that the US will raise interest rates “for some time” as it battles to tame inflation.

The dollar index hit a two-decade high after Powell warned of slower growth, a weaker job market and “some pain” for households as well as businesses...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.