Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as global markets recover from Janet Yellen's comments The local bourse broke a four-day losing streak, gaining the most in more than a month

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Wednesday as investors’ jitters about rising inflation in the US were eased.

The local bourse broke a four-day losing streak, gaining the most in more than a month, with miners and banks performing best on the day...