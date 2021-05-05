Markets

Oil up again on easing restriction in US and parts of Europe

API data shows bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks as gains are capped by worries about India’s rampant Covid-19 crisis

05 May 2021 - 13:07 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil prices rose for a third day on Wednesday as easing of lockdowns in the US and parts of Europe heralded a boost in fuel demand in the summer season and offset concerns about the rise of Covid-19 infections in India and Japan.

Brent crude rose 93c, or 1.4%, to $69.81 a barrel at 10.08am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 85c, or 1.3%, to $66.54 a barrel.

Both contracts hit the highest level since mid-March in intraday trade.

“A return to $70 oil is edging closer to becoming reality,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “The jump in oil prices came amid expectations of strong demand as Western economies reopen. Indeed, anticipation of a pick-up in fuel and energy usage in the US and Europe over the summer months is running high.” 

Crude prices were also supported by a large fall in US inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported crude stockpiles fell by 7.7-million barrels in the week ended April 30, according to two market sources. That was more than triple the drawdown expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Petrol stockpiles fell by 5.3-million barrels.

Traders are awaiting data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) due at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday to see if official data shows such a large fall.

“If confirmed by the EIA, it would mark the largest weekly fall in the official data since late January,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

The rise in oil prices to nearly two-month highs has been supported by Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in the US and Europe.

Eurozone business activity accelerated in April as the bloc’s dominant services industry shrugged off renewed lockdowns and returned to growth.

“The partial lifting of mobility restrictions, the expectation that tourism will return in the near future, and the lure of the psychologically important $70 mark are all likely to have contributed to the price rise,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

This has offset a drop in fuel demand in India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, which is battling a surge in Covid-19.

“However, if we were to eventually see a national lockdown imposed, this would likely hit sentiment,” ING Economics analysts said of the situation in India.

Reuters

JSE gains as investors digest US inflation threat

But US treasury secretary Janet Yellen clarified  earlier remarks, saying she was not predicting or recommending rate hikes
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian markets struggle to avoid another day of losses

The Nasdaq dropped 1.9% on Tuesday as some big tech names ran into profit-taking, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon.com
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold lifts after Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates

The US treasury secretary has said interest rates may need to rise in that country
Markets
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Altcoins at forefront of cryptocurrency mania
Markets
2.
JSE opens to mixed Asian markets on Wednesday ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid global Covid-19 threat
Markets
4.
Market data — May 4 2021
Markets
5.
Gold lifts after Janet Yellen’s comments on ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — Gold Fields and Malibu Boats

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Clicks

Markets

Market data — May 4 2021

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.