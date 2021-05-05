Markets JSE gains as investors digest US inflation threat But US treasury secretary Janet Yellen clarified earlier remarks, saying she was not predicting or recommending rate hikes BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning with its global peers mixed, as investors digested US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s comments that rates may need to rise to stop the US economy from overheating.

Technology shares slipped the most, with tech-heavy Nasdaq having its worst day since March, after Yellen said that rates would probably rise as government spending ramped up and the economy responded with faster growth. ..