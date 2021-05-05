Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Clicks

05 May 2021 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Clicks now has 760 stores, of which 74% are in convenience format. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Makwe Masilela, from Makwe Fund Managers, chose Clicks as his stock pick of the day.

“Stock pick is Clicks and for the fact that they've got over 760 stores, over 600 pharmacies. They are looking to open 40 more stores and 30 more pharmacies and they expect their full-year earnings to be anything between 8% and 13%.”

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

