Markets

Gold lifts after Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates

The US treasury secretary has said interest rates may need to rise in that country

05 May 2021 - 07:21 Shreyansi Singh
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI

Bengaluru  — Gold prices ticked up on Wednesday, lifted by a retreat in the dollar, although gains were kept in check after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may need to rise.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,781.14/oz 3.21am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,784.60/oz.

“A pullback in the dollar more broadly, after last night’s strong selling has been supportive for gold prices,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“There is going to be a reasonably strong resistance zone between $1,800 and $1,810: if prices happen to push through there, you might see some buyers on the other side of that.”

The dollar index was down 0.1% against its rivals after scaling a near two-week peak in the previous session.

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday after Yellen said she saw no inflation problem brewing, downplaying earlier comments that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as President Joe Biden's spending plans boost growth.

Higher interest rates dull gold's appeal as it increases the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

Investor focus is expected to shift to April payrolls data due on Friday for further cues on the health of the US economy.

So far, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has argued the labour market is still far short of where it needs to be to start discussing tapering asset buying.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.3% to $2,993.71.oz after hitting a record high of $3,017.18/oz in the previous session, driven by concerns about a shortage of the metal.

Supply shortage worries for the metal were worsened after top producer Nornickel announced disruptions at two Siberian mines due to waterlogging in March.

Silver edged 0.1% higher to $26.55.oz, while platinum eased 0.1% to $1,236.43/oz, moving further away its highest in more than two months touched on Tuesday.

Reuters

JSE opens to mixed Asian markets on Wednesday amid US inflation threat

US markets were down sharply overnight, and there are concerns that the US Federal Reserve may act sooner than expected to rein in inflation
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — May 4 2021

Market data including bonds and preference shares
Markets
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Altcoins at forefront of cryptocurrency mania
Markets
2.
Market data — May 4 2021
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid global Covid-19 threat
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on disappointing economic ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slips from its two-month high

Markets

Altcoins at forefront of cryptocurrency mania

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — MTN

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.