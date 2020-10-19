MARKET WRAP: Markets boosted by renewed US stimulus hopes, JSE banks leap
The week ahead will be driven by US stimulus talks, with markets appearing certain a deal will come before the election, said one analyst
19 October 2020 - 18:22
The JSE closed firmer on Monday, with bank shares faring best as markets lift on investor optimism of a US stimulus deal being reached before elections there.
House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that a pre-election agreement on a stimulus deal remains possible, setting a Tuesday deadline for an agreement with the White House.
