MARKET WRAP: Markets boosted by renewed US stimulus hopes, JSE banks leap The week ahead will be driven by US stimulus talks, with markets appearing certain a deal will come before the election, said one analyst

The JSE closed firmer on Monday, with bank shares faring best as markets lift on investor optimism of a US stimulus deal being reached before elections there.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that a pre-election agreement on a stimulus deal remains possible, setting a Tuesday deadline for an agreement with the White House.