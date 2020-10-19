Markets

Oil falls as China’s economic growth fails to hit forecasts

World’s second-largest economy only expanded 4.9% in third quarter from a year earlier

19 October 2020 - 07:46 Florence Tan
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday after reports that China’s third-quarter economic growth did not rise as much as expected, underscoring concerns that surging coronavirus cases globally are affecting demand in the world’s largest oil importer.

The world’s second-largest economy in the third quarter expanded by 4.9% from a year earlier, missing analyst expectations, government data showed. Refiners in China, the world’s second-largest oil user, slowed their processing rates in September and industrial metal imports, underpinned by government stimulus, were lower.

Brent crude for December slipped 15c, or 0.4%, to $42.78 a barrel by 6.05am. US West Texas Intermediate crude for November was at $40.70 a barrel, down 18c. The contract will expire on Tuesday.

Brent rose 0.2% last week while WTI gained 0.7%, after crude and oil product inventories in the US, world’s top oil consumer, fell.

The Chinese data showed growth in goods and services is softening while the data on crude processing and industrial metals output, given a lifeline from fiscal stimulus, were “disappointing”, said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC).

“We’re likely going to see prices being soft for the rest of the day,” Lee said.

China’s oil-buying frenzy earlier this year is expected to slow in the fourth quarter amid high inventories and limited import quotas for independent refiners.

OCBC’s Lee added that investors are focusing on the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) meeting of the Opec+ group later on Monday.

Opec+ consists of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producer allies such as Russia. The JMMC may decide whether it will delay plans reduce its current supply cuts of 7.7-million barrels per day (bpd) by 2-million bpd starting in January.

Prices are unlikely to rally on a delay since that has been priced in by the market, Lee said.

Last week’s meeting of the Opec+ joint technical committee reported a gloomier fuel demand outlook because of fears that a prolonged second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and that a jump in Libyan output could push the oil market into surplus next year.

Energy firms in the US, the world’s biggest oil producer, last week added the most oil and natural gas rigs since January as producers return to the well pad with crude prices holding at about $40 a barrel over the past several months.

Reuters

Asian markets keep rising on hopes of US fiscal package and vaccine

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan  has risen in eight of the last 10 sessions
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold steadies at $1,900 as dollar firms

Bullion expected to trade cautiously for now, but US fiscal stimulus could be a game-changer, analyst says
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Monday

Rising hopes that US political parties will be able to reach a consensus on stimulus lift sentiment
Markets
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Monday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investor focus shifts ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE
Markets
4.
Gold steadies at $1,900 as dollar firms
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Global market recovery and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Opec+ fears that virus surge could lead to oil surplus in 2021

World

Concern about falling demand drags oil price down

Markets

Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to keep energy market stable

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.