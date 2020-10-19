Markets JSE firms as US stimulus optimism lifts markets But it is difficult to say whether a bill will be approved or not, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning tracking most global equities as optimism about US stimulus lifted market sentiment.

At 9.39am, the JSE all share added 0.30% to 55,214.57 points and the top 40 was 0.22% higher. Banks were up 1.61% and financials 1.14%.