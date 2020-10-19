JSE firms as US stimulus optimism lifts markets
But it is difficult to say whether a bill will be approved or not, one analyst says
19 October 2020 - 10:46
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning tracking most global equities as optimism about US stimulus lifted market sentiment.
At 9.39am, the JSE all share added 0.30% to 55,214.57 points and the top 40 was 0.22% higher. Banks were up 1.61% and financials 1.14%.
