President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally cracked the low-level populist politician award.
Two weeks before an election, poor voters have been offered the carrot of getting access to the medical aid of the middle class, who are taking their own after-tax discretionary income to pay for a better service, hence relieving the state of the burden to look after them, and allowing more resources to be directed to the poor.
For a country that is fiscally looking at a wall, with the highest personal taxes in the world, high debt, and no economic growth with mass unemployment, to think this is fiscally possible is economic insanity.
He gives false hope to people, with this carrot and many others such as free housing, free electricity, and increased grants, while investors are piling out the country.
Never do I hear him trying to encourage people to work or have more responsible lifestyles to lesson the burden on the state, or giving encouragement to the middle class who are keeping it all together. That’s what real leaders do.
Do we seeing him firing from his party or the government — or heaven above the legal prosecution — of the people who stole billions or mismanaged? Never!
He has created 27,000 millionaire public servants — tender entrepreneurs who have destroyed municipalities, airlines, electricity utilities, railways systems, the postal system, and metro rail systems.
Ramaphosa, once a man with so much promise as a leader, has shown us he is just a straw man.
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: President’s paucity of thought
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally cracked the low-level populist politician award.
Two weeks before an election, poor voters have been offered the carrot of getting access to the medical aid of the middle class, who are taking their own after-tax discretionary income to pay for a better service, hence relieving the state of the burden to look after them, and allowing more resources to be directed to the poor.
For a country that is fiscally looking at a wall, with the highest personal taxes in the world, high debt, and no economic growth with mass unemployment, to think this is fiscally possible is economic insanity.
He gives false hope to people, with this carrot and many others such as free housing, free electricity, and increased grants, while investors are piling out the country.
Never do I hear him trying to encourage people to work or have more responsible lifestyles to lesson the burden on the state, or giving encouragement to the middle class who are keeping it all together. That’s what real leaders do.
Do we seeing him firing from his party or the government — or heaven above the legal prosecution — of the people who stole billions or mismanaged? Never!
He has created 27,000 millionaire public servants — tender entrepreneurs who have destroyed municipalities, airlines, electricity utilities, railways systems, the postal system, and metro rail systems.
Ramaphosa, once a man with so much promise as a leader, has shown us he is just a straw man.
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SAM MKOKELI: President Dolittle does the wrong thing, again
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: A good healthcare system is not magical thinking
EDITORIAL: NHI: good politics, bad law
Can a new government repeal the NHI Act?
CARTOON: NHI’s fated infusion
WATCH: NHI law in focus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: ANC’s solution is to level down
LETTER: NHI an ANC gimmick
Netcare laments ‘lost chance’ to listen to private sector on NHI
LETTER: Fact check ANC on NHI
SAM MKOKELI: President Dolittle does the wrong thing, again
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Coalitions make weird, exciting things happen
LETTER: Trading healthcare for votes
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: A good healthcare system is not magical thinking
EDITORIAL: NHI: good politics, bad law
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.