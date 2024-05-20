Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President’s paucity of thought

20 May 2024 - 17:51
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally cracked the low-level populist politician award.

Two weeks before an election, poor voters have been offered the carrot of getting access to the medical aid of the middle class, who are taking their own after-tax discretionary income to pay for a better service, hence relieving the state of the burden to look after them, and allowing more resources to be directed to the poor.

For a country that is fiscally looking at a wall, with the highest personal taxes in the world, high debt, and no economic growth with mass unemployment, to think this is fiscally possible is economic insanity.

He gives false hope to people, with this carrot and many others such as free housing, free electricity, and increased grants, while investors are piling out the country.

Never do I hear him trying to encourage people to work or have more responsible lifestyles to lesson the burden on the state, or giving encouragement to the middle class who are keeping it all together. That’s what real leaders do.

Do we seeing him firing from his party or the government — or heaven above the legal prosecution — of the people who stole billions or mismanaged? Never!

He has created 27,000 millionaire public servants — tender entrepreneurs who have destroyed municipalities, airlines, electricity utilities, railways systems, the postal system, and metro rail systems.

Ramaphosa, once a man with so much promise as a leader, has shown us he is just a straw man.

Rob Tiffin
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

