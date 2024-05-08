China’s LDV T60 double cab range launched in SA

The LDV T60 will be available in South Africa in 10 different models. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The LDV T60 double cab range is on sale in SA. Going up against the likes of Toyota, Isuzu and Ford, this China-built pickup has enjoyed much sales success in Australia, where it combines a strong value proposition with rugged, reliable underpinnings.
For the local market, LDV is initially offering 10 T60 models, each equipped with a range of standard niceties, including cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, a multifunction steering wheel and front/rear electric windows. These are complemented by a raft of standard safety features in front and side bolster airbags, disc brakes all round and three multi-point seat belts in the rear with Isofix anchor points. Customers can also bank on electronic stability control and ABS brakes with EBD.
The entry-level T60 Elite starts at R480,000. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Delivering the most bang for double cab bucks is the T60 Elite; an entry-level model powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out a respectable 120kW and 375Nm of torque. Offering three drive modes (Eco, Normal and Power), it can be meshed to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
Customers can choose a 2x4 (rear wheels only) or 4x4 drivetrain; the latter offering an electronic shift on the fly selector between 2H (two-wheel drive, high range) and 4H (four-wheel drive, high range). The driver can also select 4L (full four-wheel drive, low range) when stationary.
Interior highlights of the T60 Elite include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, USB data/charging port and a 12V power socket for auxiliary equipment.
Next up is the mid-tier T60 Pro, which is available exclusively as a 4x4 and features a more aggressively styled exterior, home to a larger front radiator grille, headlights with integrated daytime running lamps and a set of fog lamps in the body-coloured bumper. LDV has also fitted it with 18" alloy wheels with a unique six-spoke design, a chrome sports bar behind the cab, side steps and roof rails. The load bin is fully rubberised.
The T60 Pro rides on 18" alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED.
In the cabin the T60 Pro gains additional creature comforts such as vegan leather seat upholstery, a larger 10.25" touchscreen infotainment screen and a reverse radar system to complement the reverse camera. Customers can also look forward to more advanced driver assistance systems, including driver fatigue monitoring, lane departure warning and active tyre pressure monitoring — most welcome on longer trips. LDV has also fitted the T60 Pro with a mechanical self-locking rear differential and curtain airbags.
The T60 Max crowns the model range with the choice of Max Pro and Max Luxe derivatives. No matter which you pick, both sport a more potent twin-turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine making 160kW and 500Nm. This unit can be mated to a six-speed manual or eight-speed ZF automatic transmission delivering power to all four paws via a four-wheel drive system with a self-locking mechanical differential lock.
The T60 Max Pro gets unique front styling and a host of extra interior goodies. Image: Supplied
Exterior tweaks standard on both T60 Max models include automatic LED headlamps, a revised front radiator grille, soft-close tailgate and LED tail light clusters. While the Max Pro benefits from a chrome sports bar and 17" silver alloy wheels, the Max Luxe hits the asphalt with a moulded polyurethane sports bar and larger 19" dark alloy wheels. It also gets dark fender mouldings and door protection strips to protect it from terrain.
The interior of the T60 Max Pro is trimmed in a high-grade cloth with multi-adjustable seats, a dark trim finisher on the dashboard and additional active driver aids, including hill descent control and hill start assist. Also present is a heated rear window, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and keyless entry.
Opt for the flagship Max Luxe and you'll gain even more features: full leather seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 360º view camera, wireless phone charging plus electrically adjustable and heated front seats. The rear seats are also heated, ensuring comfort in cold conditions for all passengers.
The range-topping T60 Max Luxe retails from R750,000. Picture: SUPPLIED.
LDV's SA operations are headquartered in Sandton, Gauteng, from where it will serve a national network of dealers.
Pricing for the new LDV T60 double cab range is:
T60 Elite 2WD manual — R480,000
T60 Elite 2WD 6AT — R520,000
T60 Elite 4WD M/T — R520,000
T60 Elite 4WD 6AT — R560,000.00
T60 Pro 4WD 6MT — R610,000
T60 Pro 4WD 6AT — R640 000
T60 MAX Pro 4WD 6MT — R670 000
T60 MAX Pro DC 4WD 8AT — R710,000
T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 6MT — R750 000
T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 8AT — R790,000
Pricing includes a comprehensive five-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
