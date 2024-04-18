NEW MODELS
BMW gives sneak preview of new X3 to be built in SA
BMW issues disguised pictures and details of the new midsize premium SUV to be unveiled in a few weeks
18 April 2024 - 11:07
BMW has released disguised pictures and details of the new X3 before its global debut in a few weeks.
The fourth-generation of the midsize premium SUV was snapped undergoing final testing at the BMW Group test centre in Miramas, southern France, where final tuning of chassis control and driver assistance systems took place...
