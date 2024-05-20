MTN’s Bradwin Roper appointed chief of payments partnerships at Jumo
The executive had joined the telecom giant in 2023 and played a big role in the growth of the fintech division
20 May 2024 - 19:42
A week after handing in his resignation as MTN SA’s financial technology (fintech) chief, Bradwin Roper has been appointed as Jumo’s chief of payments partnerships.
Last week, MTN’s SA unit said Roper, a former CEO of FNB’s mobile division, would be leaving the company “to explore a new opportunity” at end-October. ..
