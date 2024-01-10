Companies / Mining

De Beers approves $1bn investment at Botswana mine

Diamond company and Botswana government agree to the spending that will convert Jwaneng pit into underground operation

10 January 2024 - 11:59
by Felix Njini and Nellie Peyton
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Diamonds displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales in Gaborone, Botswana. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Diamonds displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales in Gaborone, Botswana. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Global diamond giant De Beers said it will go ahead with a planned $1bn investment to extend the life of its flagship Jwaneng mine in Botswana, even as the 2023 downturn in gem demand persists.

The Anglo American unit and the Botswana government, which jointly own Debswana Diamond Company, have approved the spending that will convert the Jwaneng pit into an underground operation.

Debswana said in 2018 it planned an investment to extend the lifespan of the mine by 11 years from 2024. De Beers said the spending is necessary as long-term supply of rough gems is expected to tighten.

In 2023 Angola started mining at its new Luele project, the biggest in the country and one of the world’s largest by estimated resources, despite depressed diamond demand.

“The global supply of natural diamonds is falling, so moving forward with the Jwaneng underground project creates new value for investors,” De Beers CEO Al Cook said.

Demand for rough diamonds has been weak in recent months, with India — cutter and polisher of 90% of the world’s rough diamonds — asking global miners to stop selling it gemstones to manage accumulated stocks.

“This investment is aligned with our strategy to prioritise investments in the highest-quality projects,” Cook said.

De Beers in 2023 agreed a new diamond sales pact, which will result in the government’s share of diamonds from the Debswana joint venture gradually increase to 50% over the next decade.

Reuters

Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as chief sustainability officer

Appointment further diversifies and strengthens miner’s leadership team
Companies
1 day ago

India and De Beers seek clarity on G7’s Russian diamond ban

De Beers says it will seek more clarification but it's concerned channelling G7 gem imports via Belgium may harm Africa
World
1 month ago

Anglo American’s R93bn loss in value tests boss Duncan Wanblad

CEO’s resolve to slash production under pressure after biggest share price drop since 2009 global financial crisis
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Exxaro sticks to strategy despite coal’s ‘big ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Growing opportunities in township retail
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ithala skates on thin ice with lapsed banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Homeowners hit hard by rising interest rates
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Jewellers keen to distance themselves from Russia’s lucrative diamond trade

World

De Beers, NUM sign historic five-year wage agreement

National / Labour

G7 to discuss four options for Russian diamond ban, say sources

World

De Beers slugs it out with department over closure of Limpopo mine

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.