FNB customers can now renew their vehicle licence discs for a service fee of R99 inclusive of delivery.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
FNB is offering its customers vehicle licence disc renewal with a significant price reduction via the FNB app.
According to the bank, customers can renew their vehicle licence discs for a service fee of R99 inclusive of delivery. This is cheaper than the discounted R185 rate announced by Shoprite Group last week.
When renewing multiple vehicle licence discs, FNB says customers will pay an extra R49 service fee for each additional vehicle being renewed in the same basket. Customers are also able to pay for their licence renewal using eBucks.
This service is offered in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Road Protect, and there is no paperwork. To renew a vehicle licence disc through the FNB app, customers simply need to use their smart device to scan their vehicle licence disc and complete the renewal process with secure in-app payment.
“We are excited to make it even more convenient and affordable to maintain a vehicle through a collaborative innovation that is designed to take the hassle out of maintaining a vehicle,” says FNB chief imagineer Jolandé Duvenage.
“We help customers easily renew a licence disc, track progress on renewal, have the disc delivered straight to your door, and receive free reminders for the next renewal. The service continues to grow in popularity, with over 942,000 vehicles uploaded to the platform and 260,000 vehicle licence renewals completed since 2017,” Duvenage says.
NEWS
FNB drops price of vehicle licence discs to R99
FNB is offering its customers vehicle licence disc renewal with a significant price reduction via the FNB app.
According to the bank, customers can renew their vehicle licence discs for a service fee of R99 inclusive of delivery. This is cheaper than the discounted R185 rate announced by Shoprite Group last week.
When renewing multiple vehicle licence discs, FNB says customers will pay an extra R49 service fee for each additional vehicle being renewed in the same basket. Customers are also able to pay for their licence renewal using eBucks.
This service is offered in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Road Protect, and there is no paperwork. To renew a vehicle licence disc through the FNB app, customers simply need to use their smart device to scan their vehicle licence disc and complete the renewal process with secure in-app payment.
“We are excited to make it even more convenient and affordable to maintain a vehicle through a collaborative innovation that is designed to take the hassle out of maintaining a vehicle,” says FNB chief imagineer Jolandé Duvenage.
“We help customers easily renew a licence disc, track progress on renewal, have the disc delivered straight to your door, and receive free reminders for the next renewal. The service continues to grow in popularity, with over 942,000 vehicles uploaded to the platform and 260,000 vehicle licence renewals completed since 2017,” Duvenage says.
Skip the queues: Here are the best places to renew your car licence
Seven boxes to tick before driving across SA’s borders
REVIEW | Fond farewell to our Ford Everest Platinum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
‘Unlawful and illegal’: Joburg’s roadblock debt collectors run into trouble
R200,000 City Blitz introduced as SA's cheapest electric car
GUGU LOURIE: Hard-pressed car owners squeezed over car licence renewal fees
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.