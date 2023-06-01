Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Hard-pressed car owners squeezed over car licence renewal fees

The Post Office’s demise has created a thriving industry, but it is the public that is being fleeced by some operators

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

Renewing a motor vehicle licence disc is becoming a breeze — no need to endure long queues — simply make a few clicks to get sorted.

Many companies are introducing digital system solutions so that customers do not have to stand in long queues at a driving licence testing centre or the SA Post Office...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.