Tesla boosts ‘gigacasting’ for unified EV underbodies

Revolutionising production, the carmaker’s die-casting innovation could slash underbody costs by 40%

28 September 2023 - 09:53
by Agency Staff
The benefits of Gigacasting (fewer parts, lower costs and a simplified production line) have contributed to Tesla's industry-leading profitability. Picture: TESLA
Tesla is working on an upgrade of its “gigacasting” technology to die cast almost all vehicle underbody parts in one piece, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the carmaker.

The state-owned Chinese newspaper, which based its report after a recent visit to Tesla’s Shanghai factory, did not say when and where the upgrade will happen.

Reuters reported this month that Tesla was closing in on an innovation that would allow it to die cast nearly all of the underbody of an electric vehicle (EV) in one piece.

Tesla has pioneered the use of huge presses with 6,000-9,000 tonnes of clamping pressure to mould the front and rear structures of its Model Y in its “gigacasting” process that has slashed production costs.

At its Shanghai plant, Tesla’s biggest worldwide, the company has been die casting the rear of the Model Y since 2020, which allowed it to cut related costs by 40%.

Chinese EV makers, including Xpeng and Geely’s Zeekr, are following Tesla and have adopted “gigapressing” technology in their manufacturing to reduce the weight of the cars and lower costs, the Shanghai Securities News said.

Reuters

VW to cut production of two EV models as demand falls

The German carmaker is facing rising competition from Tesla and Chinese EV makers
1 day ago

Fingerprints now pay for fuel in Mercedes-Benz cars

The German carmaker has joined forces with Mastercard to make this convenience possible
23 hours ago

Porsche takes top premium spot in JD Power brand loyalty study

In other segments American buyers also stay most loyal to Ford, Toyota, Subaru and Volvo when trading in their cars
23 hours ago
