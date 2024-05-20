Companies / Healthcare

AstraZeneca to build facility in Singapore for cancer drugs

CEO Pascal Soriot laudes Singapore as a top global venue for investment

20 May 2024 - 11:00
by Radhika Anilkumar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot speaks At AstraZeneca in Mississauga Ontario, Canada on February 27, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO/FILE
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot speaks At AstraZeneca in Mississauga Ontario, Canada on February 27, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO/FILE

Bengaluru — AstraZeneca plans to build a $1.5bn manufacturing facility in Singapore to produce a promising category of cancer-killing drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday.

The facility, which will be the drugmaker’s first end-to-end ADC production site, will be supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. The company did not provide details on the possible financial incentives from the Singapore government.

London-listed AstraZeneca has been expanding into markets like China, Indonesia and India over the past few years in an effort to widen its supply chain. Its breast cancer therapy Enhertu is made by its partner Daiichi Sankyo in Japan.

CEO Pascal Soriot said Singapore was a top global venue for investment with a reputation for excellence in complex manufacturing.

ADCs are engineered antibodies that bind to tumour cells and then release cell-killing chemicals.

The multistage production of ADCs involves generating the antibody, synthesising the chemotherapy drug and its linker, conjugating these elements, and filling of the completed ADC substance.

AstraZeneca has a wide portfolio of in-house ADCs, which includes six wholly owned ADCs in clinic and more in preclinical development.

Economic Development Board chair Png Cheong Boon welcomed AstraZeneca’s plans, saying it supported Singapore’s development and manufacturing of precision medicines, and helped create jobs and economic opportunities.

Building of the facility will begin by the end of 2024 and it should be operational from 2029, the company said, adding it will have zero carbon emissions from its first day of operations.

Reuters

France nets €15bn in foreign investment pledges

The presidency says the investments could lead to the creation of 10,000 jobs
World
1 week ago

AstraZeneca says it wants to lift dividend and pay CEO £1.8m more in 2024

Shareholders are preparing to vote at the AGM on a policy that could raise CEO Pascal Soriot’s pay package to £18.9m
Companies
1 month ago

Biotech M&A spree buoys healthcare dealmakers before US conference

Last month alone, drugmakers including AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca announced about 25bn worth of transactions
Companies
4 months ago

Aspen expands China interests as Sandoz deal gets green light

The pharmaceutical group has received the necessary regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities to conclude two linked transactions
Companies
1 month ago

Aspen acquires Sandoz subsidiary as it seeks to expand in China

The drugmaker is set to take over the Chinese business of Swiss-German pharmaceutical company Sandoz
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sanlam Private Wealth bats for FirstRand
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Implats says R9bn BEE deal signals confidence in ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Famous Brands looking to dispose of noncore assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Shell and partner ‘spent R1bn’ on Wild Coast ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Netcare laments ‘lost chance’ to listen to ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

AstraZeneca says it wants to lift dividend and pay CEO £1.8m more in 2024

Companies

France nets €15bn in foreign investment pledges

World / Europe

Aspen expands China interests as Sandoz deal gets green light

Companies / Healthcare

Biotech M&A spree buoys healthcare dealmakers before US conference

Companies / Healthcare

AstraZeneca raises profit outlook

Companies / Healthcare

Merck enters cancer drug deal with Japanese firm

Companies / Healthcare

AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso cancer drug throws down the gauntlet for J&J rival

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.