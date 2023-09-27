REVIEW
REVIEW: Toyota GR Corolla scores a hot-hatch hole in one
A manual gearshift makes this fast and agile high-performance car a hands-on thrill ride
There is no chance of mistaking the new GR Corolla for a repmobile. With its inflated wheel arches, triple exhausts, prominent rear diffuser, red brake calipers and blacked-out grille this Toyota proclaims its sporting intent in no uncertain terms. And the driving experience lives up to the extravagant plumage.
Joining the growing Toyota Gazoo Racing ranks of high-performance cars (GR86, GR Supra and GR Yaris), the GR Corolla recently landed here in two versions: the 1.6T Core priced at R841,000 and the 1.6T Circuit for R902,400. It is the latter model I got my hands on for a weeklong evaluation, which included a visit to Gerotek for high-performance testing...
