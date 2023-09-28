Attacq surpasses earnings forecast with stellar year
The property group benefited from higher net operating income and lower finance costs
28 September 2023 - 09:09
Attacq has beat its annual guidance by reporting a higher distributable income per share (DIPS) than previously forecasted as the property group benefited from the higher net operating income (NOI) from the group’s domestic portfolio and lower finance costs.
The Mall of Africa owner, valued at about R6.2bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in its results for the year to end-June that DIPS grew 14.5% to 71.9c, coming in higher than the guidance of 8%-10%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.