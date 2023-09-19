Life / Motoring

Volvo to end diesel car production by early 2024

19 September 2023 - 19:23
by Agency Staff
Volvo Cars aims to be an all-electric carmaker. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Cars said on Tuesday it will end production of any remaining diesel models by early 2024 as it heads towards becoming an all-electric carmaker.

“In a few months from now, the last diesel-powered Volvo car will have been built, making Volvo Cars one of the first legacy car makers to take this step,” the Swedish company said.

Majority-owned by China’s Geely, Volvo has committed to going fully electric by 2030.

While a majority of the cars Volvo sold in Europe were diesel as recently as 2019, in 2022 they made up just 8.9% of the Swedish carmaker's sales.

In August 33% of Volvo’s sales were fully electric or hybrid models. The company did not say how many of the remaining 67% combustion-engine models were diesel and how many ran on petrol.

Sales of diesel models have declined rapidly in Europe since Volkswagen's emission-cheating scandal and carmakers have been gradually reducing the number of diesel models available in their model line-ups.

Diesel vehicles comprised more than 50% of Europe’s new car sales in 2015, but accounted for just over 14% of sales in July.

Reuters

Over 200 classic cars to be auctioned at Montecasino

Event on September showcases more than 100 years of enviable automotive design
Life
14 hours ago

Maxus becomes SA’s first electric double cab

The China-built pick-up can be ordered for delivery in late 2023 and has a claimed 354km range
Life
17 hours ago

New Volkswagen Tiguan makes its world premiere

Third generation of VW’s popular SUV debuts with a more striking design and plug-in hybrid tech
Life
11 hours ago
