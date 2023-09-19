New Volkswagen Tiguan makes its world premiere

New Tiguan adopts a more powerful front look with flat LED headlights and glass-covered horizontal strip.
Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the all-new, third generation Tiguan and it is due to arrive in SA in the second half of 2024.
Featuring a more striking design and a hi-tech interior, the range includes a new fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid that permits an electric range of about 100km and fast DC charging.
The Tiguan is one of VW’s most successful models with more than 7.6-million units sold since the compact SUV made its debut in 2007.
The cleanly designed digital cockpit brings digital services and apps on board while new features include a massage function for the front seats and IQ.Light HD matrix headlights, inherited from the premium Tourag model. Further hi-tech additions include adaptive chassis control and automated parking.
A new design sees the Tiguan adopting a more powerful-looking front with flat LED headlights and glass-covered horizontal strip, with a horizontal LED strip on the tail end. The more athletic “shoulders” house wheels up to 20 inches in size. The car slips through the airstream more efficiently with a drag coefficient improved from 0.33 to 0.28.
The infotainment screen is enormous and the gearshifter has moved to the steering column.
VW says the interior of the Tiguan stands out with high standards of material and workmanship, and has a clean and smart design. The driver interacts with a new digital instrument panel, head-up display and an infotainment screen that measures up to 15 inches and features a new menu structure and graphics.
Between the front seats is a new rotary control with its own mini screen that can be used to control the driving profile, radio volume or background lighting colours. Vehicle and infotainment functions can also be adjusted using natural language with a new voice assistant.
As before the Tiguan range will be powered by turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines, with mild hybrid turbo petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid) joining the mix.
A DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission will be standard across the line up, operated by a new Mercedes-style steering column gearshift switch. All Tiguan models will also have paddles behind the steering wheel.
Volkswagen has revamped the adaptive chassis control, which stiffens and softens the suspension to suit driving conditions, with an optional DCC Pro with two-valve shock absorbers. The new Tiguan also adopts the Vehicle Dynamics Manager that made its debut in the Golf 8. The system controls the functions of the electronic differential locks (XDS) and the DCC Pro system. Wheel-specific braking interventions and selective changes in the shock absorber hardness provide agile handling with greater driving comfort.
The boot swallows an extra 37 litres.
The safety fare in the new Tiguan is extensive. In addition to standard-fit lane keeping, rear view camera and autonomous emergency braking, there will be optional systems including trailer assist and remote parking using a smartphone app.
The new Tiguan has increased in length by about 3cm while the height, width and wheelbase are unchanged. However, boot space has increase by a substantial 37l to 652l.
The car promises better long-distance comfort with new ergoActive Plus seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and 10-chamber pressure massage function. In addition, there is a programming function for automatic activation of the seat heating or seat ventilation at certain outside temperatures.
