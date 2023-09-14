Jeep Gladiator bakkie gets a styling and tech tweak

The iconic seven-slat grille has an updated look with black textured slots and grey metallic bezels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jeep launched an updated Gladiator off-road pickup with cosmetic and technology upgrades at the Detroit auto show which runs from September 13 to 24.
The large American double cab, introduced to SA in June 2022 as the bakkie version of the Wrangler SUV, adopts a more advanced and comfortable interior with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen. It’s the most advanced and largest display yet offered on the Gladiator and houses a fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system which is five times faster than the previous generation.
By using an Android operating system and over the air (OTA) updates, Uconnect 5 can be updated with new features and services. Uconnect 5 offers five user profiles, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the ability to connect two Bluetooth-enabled phones at the same time. It also has a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices.
With the fancier infotainment system, the big bakkie’s cabin is upgraded with new soft-touch surfaces with contrast accent stitching and new brackets on the dash for mounting accessory electronics. Side curtain airbags are added to bring the airbag count to six and waterproof power seats are also available for owners who want to test this off-road titan’s 800mm water fording ability.
The new 12-inch screen is powered by a Uconnect 5 system which is five times faster than the previous generation. Image: Supplied
On the exterior, the iconic seven-slat grille has an updated look with black textured slots and grey metallic bezels. There are seven new wheel designs and a windshield integrated trail-ready antenna.
In the US there are several Gladiator derivatives, including a Sport, Willys and Mojave. In SA the Gladiator is sold only in a “trail-rated” Rubicon model priced at R1,329,900.
It is a formidable adventure vehicle with a body on frame design, selectable four-wheel drive, low range transfer case, solid front and rear axles and lockable front and rear diffs. The sway bar can be electronically disconnected for improved off-road suspension travel.
As before, it has a removable roof and doors, making it the only convertible bakkie available in SA. The removable three-piece hard top has quick release latches or customers can experience open air driving with an included soft top roof that can be partially or fully opened and a windscreen that folds down.
The new JeepGladiator’s proposed date of arrival in SA will be the third quarter of 2024.
NEW MODEL
Jeep Gladiator bakkie gets a styling and tech tweak
The latest version of the American off-road double cab is launched at Detroit auto show
Jeep launched an updated Gladiator off-road pickup with cosmetic and technology upgrades at the Detroit auto show which runs from September 13 to 24.
The large American double cab, introduced to SA in June 2022 as the bakkie version of the Wrangler SUV, adopts a more advanced and comfortable interior with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen. It’s the most advanced and largest display yet offered on the Gladiator and houses a fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system which is five times faster than the previous generation.
By using an Android operating system and over the air (OTA) updates, Uconnect 5 can be updated with new features and services. Uconnect 5 offers five user profiles, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the ability to connect two Bluetooth-enabled phones at the same time. It also has a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices.
With the fancier infotainment system, the big bakkie’s cabin is upgraded with new soft-touch surfaces with contrast accent stitching and new brackets on the dash for mounting accessory electronics. Side curtain airbags are added to bring the airbag count to six and waterproof power seats are also available for owners who want to test this off-road titan’s 800mm water fording ability.
Image: Supplied
On the exterior, the iconic seven-slat grille has an updated look with black textured slots and grey metallic bezels. There are seven new wheel designs and a windshield integrated trail-ready antenna.
In the US there are several Gladiator derivatives, including a Sport, Willys and Mojave. In SA the Gladiator is sold only in a “trail-rated” Rubicon model priced at R1,329,900.
It is a formidable adventure vehicle with a body on frame design, selectable four-wheel drive, low range transfer case, solid front and rear axles and lockable front and rear diffs. The sway bar can be electronically disconnected for improved off-road suspension travel.
As before, it has a removable roof and doors, making it the only convertible bakkie available in SA. The removable three-piece hard top has quick release latches or customers can experience open air driving with an included soft top roof that can be partially or fully opened and a windscreen that folds down.
The new Jeep Gladiator’s proposed date of arrival in SA will be the third quarter of 2024.
Driven: Mercedes EQS is a luxury electric SUV on stilts
Upcoming Renault hybrids endurance tested on local track
Meet the Puma, Ford’s replacement for EcoSport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.