MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens with Fed policy decision in focus
US rates seen unchanged, though further hikes are possible at subsequent FOMC meetings
19 September 2023 - 19:17
The JSE tracked generally weaker global markets on Tuesday, with investors’ focus squarely on central bank policy meetings this week, including those of the Federal Reserve and the SA Reserve Bank.
The latest meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) started on Tuesday, with the outcome due on Wednesday...
