Maxus becomes SA’s first electric double cab
The China-built pick-up can be ordered for delivery in late 2023 and has a claimed 354km range
19 September 2023 - 12:23
The Maxus T90EV will be the first electric double cab bakkie to be sold in SA. The Chinese-built pickup can be ordered for delivery in late 2023 and has a claimed 354km of range on the combined cycle and a 400km urban range.
It is priced at R1.1m, similar to a top-of-the-range Ford Ranger Raptor 4x4 or Volkswagen Amarok 4x4...
