Life / Motoring

CLASSICS

Benz 540 K crowned Best of Show at Pebble Beach

It is the tenth win for Mercedes-Benz since the start of the Concours d’Elegance in 1950

22 August 2023 - 12:09 Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The current owner paid $9.9m (R187m) for the car in 2002. Picture: SUPPLIED
The current owner paid $9.9m (R187m) for the car in 2002. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster (W29 series) won the prestigious Best of Show title at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2023 on Sunday.

The supercharged luxury sports car beat a top-class field of exclusive classic cars in the jury vote at the final event of Pebble Beach Automotive Week, the prestigious annual motoring event that took place from August 17-20.

The 85-year-old car, with only 21,000km on the odometer, is owned by Jim Patterson from Louisville, Kentucky. The victory is the tenth Best of Show title for a Mercedes-Benz since the start of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 1950, making it the most successful brand in the history of this crowning event in the classic-car calendar.

The 85-year-old car has only 21,000km on the odometer. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 85-year-old car has only 21,000km on the odometer. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 540 K Special Roadster was originally ordered in May 1937 for Mohammed Zahir Shah, King of Afghanistan, and delivered in September of the same year. It has had just five ownership changes in seven decades, with the current owner having purchased the vehicle at the 2002 Pebble Beach Automotive Week for $9.9m (R187m).

The car, powered by a supercharged eight-cylinder engine, was brought back to its original showroom condition by RM Auto Restoration in close co-operation with the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center. 

The Untertürkheim plant in Germany produced 760 chassis for the 500 K and 540 K models of the W29 series between February 1934 and November 1939. Nine body variants were available and about 60 units of the variants with roadster bodywork were produced.

Would you pay R2.3m for a ‘toy’ Bugatti?

The bite-sized, hand-built car pays homage to the luxury sports car manufacturer’s successful 1924 racer
Life
1 week ago

Looking for a BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ at the right price?

Rare German classics to headline September Creative Rides auction at Montecasino
Life
1 week ago

Customisers compete to create best-styled BMW R18

Participants will create unique designs of BMW's cruiser bike in a global competition
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Wanted Online: Ousia artistry's beauty lies in ...
Life
2.
Benz 540 K crowned Best of Show at Pebble Beach
Life / Motoring
3.
Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only beast
Life / Motoring
4.
Tokyo Sexwale co-founds Elite World Cup series ...
Life / Motoring
5.
BIG READ: Finding the roots of the Battle of ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.