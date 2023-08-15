Would you pay R2.3m for a ‘toy’ Bugatti?

The three-quarter-sized car is a recreation of the famous Bugatti Type 35.
Picture: SUPPLIED
This weekend’s Pebble Beach Auctions in the US will have several sought-after classics on offer to well-heeled car collectors, and the prices expected have little to do with the size of the car.
Take the 2023 Bugatti Baby II, for instance. It’s a one-off, three-quarter-sized electric reimagination of the famous Bugatti Type 35 and auctioneer Gooding & Company expects it go for $100,000-$120,000 (R1.9m-R2.3m) on Saturday August 19.
That’s a pretty penny for a “toy” car, but it has the ingredients to become a prized collectors’ item that will grow in value. For starters, it’s a one-of-a-kind car co-created by 110-year-old French carmaker Bugatti and The Little Car Company, the latter a world expert in producing authentic scaled cars. In partnership with the world’s most elite car manufacturers, it builds downscaled replicas of coveted classic vehicles at its Bicester Heritage HQ facility in the UK.
The Type 35 was a very successful race car produced by Bugatti from 1924-1930, winning over 1,000 races in its time.
The Bugatti Baby II has been developed using a 3D scan of the original 1924 Type 35 Grand Prix car, and the aluminium bodywork is hand-formed like the original. And it actually runs, with power supplied by an electric motor to provide a modern twist on a classic.
The cockpit has beautiful detailing.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The bite-sized Bugatti is finished in gunpowder black with a striking gold-plated radiator and headlights, featuring hand-painted numbering to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. There is beautiful detailing to embody Bugatti’s luxury and craftsmanship, including a solid silver Bugatti Macaron badge, a wooden steering wheel and adjustable pedals machined from solid aluminium billet.
The little replica is true to its predecessor with identical suspension and geometry providing authentic handling. This authenticity translates into the cockpit as well, with the turned aluminium dashboard reflecting that of the original Type 35. The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang.
This particular 2023 example is a Vitesse, which features lightweight carbon fibre bodywork and performance boosts. A high-performance powertrain provides 60% more power than the base model, while a long-range 2.8kWh battery pack offers a 50% increase in range.
Modern adaptations include a fuel pressure gauge transformed into a battery gauge, and the fuel pump now serves as the forward, neutral and reverse selector.
COLLECTABLES
Would you pay R2.3m for a ‘toy’ Bugatti?
The bite-sized, hand-built car pays homage to the luxury sports car manufacturer’s successful 1924 racer
This weekend’s Pebble Beach Auctions in the US will have several sought-after classics on offer to well-heeled car collectors, and the prices expected have little to do with the size of the car.
Take the 2023 Bugatti Baby II, for instance. It’s a one-off, three-quarter-sized electric reimagination of the famous Bugatti Type 35 and auctioneer Gooding & Company expects it go for $100,000-$120,000 (R1.9m-R2.3m) on Saturday August 19.
That’s a pretty penny for a “toy” car, but it has the ingredients to become a prized collectors’ item that will grow in value. For starters, it’s a one-of-a-kind car co-created by 110-year-old French carmaker Bugatti and The Little Car Company, the latter a world expert in producing authentic scaled cars. In partnership with the world’s most elite car manufacturers, it builds downscaled replicas of coveted classic vehicles at its Bicester Heritage HQ facility in the UK.
The Type 35 was a very successful race car produced by Bugatti from 1924-1930, winning over 1,000 races in its time.
The Bugatti Baby II has been developed using a 3D scan of the original 1924 Type 35 Grand Prix car, and the aluminium bodywork is hand-formed like the original. And it actually runs, with power supplied by an electric motor to provide a modern twist on a classic.
The bite-sized Bugatti is finished in gunpowder black with a striking gold-plated radiator and headlights, featuring hand-painted numbering to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. There is beautiful detailing to embody Bugatti’s luxury and craftsmanship, including a solid silver Bugatti Macaron badge, a wooden steering wheel and adjustable pedals machined from solid aluminium billet.
The little replica is true to its predecessor with identical suspension and geometry providing authentic handling. This authenticity translates into the cockpit as well, with the turned aluminium dashboard reflecting that of the original Type 35. The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang.
This particular 2023 example is a Vitesse, which features lightweight carbon fibre bodywork and performance boosts. A high-performance powertrain provides 60% more power than the base model, while a long-range 2.8kWh battery pack offers a 50% increase in range.
Modern adaptations include a fuel pressure gauge transformed into a battery gauge, and the fuel pump now serves as the forward, neutral and reverse selector.
911 to be last combustion model from Porsche
Fiat launches Topolino as ‘cutest’ city car
Coke-bottle curves and bank-heist getaways in the Ford Cortina
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Big motor bows to the inevitable
Aston Martin launches topless DB12 Volante
Sacrilege electrifies a Porsche 911 restomod
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.