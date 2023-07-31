Life / Motoring

BIKING

Customisers compete to create best-styled BMW R18

Participants will create unique designs of BMW’s cruiser bike in a global competition

31 July 2023 - 13:50 Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Customisers from all over the world will create their own unique versions of the BMW R18. Picture: SUPPLIED
Customisers from all over the world will create their own unique versions of the BMW R18. Picture: SUPPLIED

The BMW R18 retro-styled cruiser has inspired motorcycle fans to create customised creations, and they now have a chance to showcase their two-wheeled art at the upcoming BMW Motorrad Customising Championship.

The competition is an initiative of the BMW Motorrad global dealer network, with 150 dealers from 18 countries participating, including SA.

Four models of the BMW Motorrad R 18 series can be used by customisers: the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 B, and R 18 Transcontinental.

The R18 motorcycle launched in 2020 uses a 1,802cc engine, the largest version of BMW’s iconic two-cylinder “boxer” engine which has been at the centre of the riding experience since BMW Motorrad began production in 1923. 

“This competition is a celebration of the passion and creativity of the BMW Motorrad dealer network and motorcycle enthusiasts, and we can’t wait to see what new members of the R 18 family the participants will come up with,” says Stephan Reiff, head of customer, brand, sales at BMW Motorrad.

The winners will receive a range of prizes, including the opportunity to showcase their custom motorcycles at major motorcycle events around the world. Participants have the opportunity to customise their motorcycles using their own unique designs and ideas, as well as the extensive range of parts and accessories offered by BMW Motorrad. The two best custom motorcycles from each participating country will be selected at national contests, which will be eligible to participate in international semifinals.

Six motorcycles will be selected by a jury of experts and one by public vote for the grand world final at the opening of BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin on September 29. BMW Motorrad dealers from the following countries are taking part: Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, SA, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK and the US.

BMW scores a century with its R 12nineT motorcycle

The retro-styled bike can be extensively customised
Life
2 months ago

BMW’s R18 is a retro-styled thumper

The clunky and charismatic new cruiser bike harks back to bike design of the 1930s
Life
2 years ago

Triumph Street Triple gains naked aggression for 2023

The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes
Life
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Savings await bus operators who ditch diesel for ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Wanted Online: The design (re)generation
Life
3.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga declares ...
National
4.
Customisers compete to create best-styled BMW R18
Life / Motoring
5.
FIRST DRIVE: Manual Toyota GR Supra is an even ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.