Customisers compete to create best-styled BMW R18

Customisers from all over the world will create their own unique versions of the BMW R18.
The BMW R18 retro-styled cruiser has inspired motorcycle fans to create customised creations, and they now have a chance to showcase their two-wheeled art at the upcoming BMW Motorrad Customising Championship.
The competition is an initiative of the BMW Motorrad global dealer network, with 150 dealers from 18 countries participating, including SA.
Four models of the BMW Motorrad R 18 series can be used by customisers: the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 B, and R 18 Transcontinental.
The R18 motorcycle launched in 2020 uses a 1,802cc engine, the largest version of BMW’s iconic two-cylinder “boxer” engine which has been at the centre of the riding experience since BMW Motorrad began production in 1923.
“This competition is a celebration of the passion and creativity of the BMW Motorrad dealer network and motorcycle enthusiasts, and we can’t wait to see what new members of the R 18 family the participants will come up with,” says Stephan Reiff, head of customer, brand, sales at BMW Motorrad.
The winners will receive a range of prizes, including the opportunity to showcase their custom motorcycles at major motorcycle events around the world. Participants have the opportunity to customise their motorcycles using their own unique designs and ideas, as well as the extensive range of parts and accessories offered by BMW Motorrad. The two best custom motorcycles from each participating country will be selected at national contests, which will be eligible to participate in international semifinals.
Six motorcycles will be selected by a jury of experts and one by public vote for the grand world final at the opening of BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin on September 29. BMW Motorrad dealers from the following countries are taking part: Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, SA, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK and the US.
