A Dutch couple are aiming to complete a trip from one corner of Europe to the tip of Africa and back, with a difference.
Maarten van Pel and Renske Cox, who have set out to prove that electric vehicle (EV) motoring can be done over long distances, are in the middle of a trip from the Netherlands to Cape Town. The 40,000km odyssey started in their hometown and has skirted the western edge of Africa, aiming for the very tip of the continent...
FEATURE
How to cross Africa in an electric car
