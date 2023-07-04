Life / Motoring

FEATURE

How to cross Africa in an electric car

BL Premium
04 July 2023 - 10:20 Sudhir Matai

A Dutch couple are aiming to complete a trip from one corner of Europe to the tip of Africa and back, with a difference.

Maarten van Pel and Renske Cox, who have set out to prove that electric vehicle (EV) motoring can be done over long distances, are in the middle of a trip from the Netherlands to Cape Town. The 40,000km odyssey started in their hometown and has skirted the western edge of Africa, aiming for the very tip of the continent...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.