The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
LETTER: Ahmed Kathrada Foundation lied about DA
I see the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has disassociated itself from the speech by DA leader John Steenhuisen at a rally held in Chatsworth, Durban, on Saturday.
The foundation avers that “the DA leader refers to Ahmed Kathrada’s (Kathy’s) Indian ancestry and the role he played in the struggle for liberation, and mischievously links it to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.” It goes on to say, “Not a single DA national leader chose to attend his funeral”.
This is patently untrue: not only was I at Kathy’s funeral, but my maiden speech in parliament — 14 minutes long — was a tribute to Kathy in front of members of his family in the gallery. My caucus gave me a standing ovation.
I remain convinced that Kathrada would have been extremely concerned at the implications of banning Indian and coloured people from employment as envisaged in the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.
I’d be happy to provide the foundation with a copy of my speech.
Ghaleb Cachalia, MP
DA public enterprises spokesperson
