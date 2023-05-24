Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ahmed Kathrada Foundation lied about DA

24 May 2023 - 13:21
John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance. File photo: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance. File photo: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

I see the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has disassociated itself from the speech by DA leader John Steenhuisen at a rally held in Chatsworth, Durban, on Saturday.

The foundation avers that “the DA leader refers to Ahmed Kathrada’s (Kathy’s) Indian ancestry and the role he played in the struggle for liberation, and mischievously links it to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.” It goes on to say, “Not a single DA national leader chose to attend his funeral”.

This is patently untrue: not only was I at Kathy’s funeral, but my maiden speech in parliament — 14 minutes long — was a tribute to Kathy in front of members of his family in the gallery. My caucus gave me a standing ovation.

I remain convinced that Kathrada would have been extremely concerned at the implications of banning Indian and coloured people from employment as envisaged in the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.

I’d be happy to provide the foundation with a copy of my speech.

Ghaleb Cachalia, MP
DA public enterprises spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

DA makes case for market access as ties with US fray

Steenhuisen lobbies Washington for SA to continue benefiting from trade pact
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa denies knowing any politician involved in Eskom graft

President tells MPs information must be presented for investigation
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: The fall of the rand is not a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Telkom’s stunning fall from grace
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Bank faces tough choice as power cuts ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONATHAN COOK: Farewell Covid-19, hello ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Mahlangu must explain
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

2024 elections in a precarious position

News & Fox

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Peering into 2023 past the buffalo in the room

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.