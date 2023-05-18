Life / Motoring

Geely becomes Aston Martin’s third-biggest shareholder

Aston Martin’s stock pops nearly 22% on the news

18 May 2023 - 21:07 Eva Mathews
Aston Martin's flagship sports car, the Valkyrie, leaves the production line at the company’s factory in Gaydon, UK. Picture: REUTERS
Aston Martin's flagship sports car, the Valkyrie, leaves the production line at the company’s factory in Gaydon, UK. Picture: REUTERS

Aston Martin’s stock popped nearly 22% on Thursday, after the luxury carmaker announced a £234m (R5.6bn) investment by China’s Geely that will see the automotive firm become its third-largest shareholder.

Geely will acquire about 42-million ordinary shares from chair Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree, which is Aston Martin’s largest stakeholder, at 335p apiece and subscribe for another 28-million shares at the same price.

The fresh issue will garner about £95m in cash proceeds for the British firm.

For Aston Martin, the preferred ride of fictional secret agent James Bond that has gone bankrupt seven times in its history, the investment paves the way to secure its long-term future and allows the century-old firm to lower its debt.

“They offer us a deep understanding of the key strategic growth market that China represents, as well as the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components,” Stroll said in a statement.

Geely, which owns multiple brands including British sportscar maker Lotus, Zeekr, Volvo and — via a joint venture with Volvo — Polestar, had acquired a 7.6% stake in the Formula One team sponsor in September last year.

That came after the carmaker rejected Italian investment group Investindustrial and Geely’s proposed funds of up to £1.3bn in July.

“Our decision to increase our shareholding in Aston Martin reflects our confidence in the company’s growth prospects, its technologies and its management team,” said Geely chair Eric Li.

The investment gives Geely a 17% stake in the company and entitles it to one board seat, behind number two shareholder Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF). 

Reuters

REVIEW: Purosangue is a family Ferrari for all seasons

The firm has dipped deep into the tech bin to make this high-riding four seater drive like a true Ferrari
Life
2 months ago

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a rare, 566kW last hurrah

The most powerful Aston Martin DBS in history is limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes
Life
3 months ago

Aston Martin downgrades output and profits

The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So long and thanks for the Fish
Life
2.
Technology adds smoke to the fire in Ukraine war
Life
3.
De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by ...
Life / Books
4.
Toyota SA set to launch in-house vehicle leasing
Life / Motoring
5.
This is how much more you’re paying for a budget ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.