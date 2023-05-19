Life / Motoring

Local News

The Classic Car show returns to Nasrec

Expect the usual contingent of classic and modern cars and entertainment for the family

19 May 2023 - 13:49 Motor reporter
The Classic Car show held at the Nasrec showgrounds attracts cars and enthusiasts you and old. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Classic Car show held at the Nasrec showgrounds attracts cars and enthusiasts you and old. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Classic Car Show 2023 will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre on July 9, organiser Paulo Calisto says. It will be the 11th anniversary of the gathering and this year’s show promises to be one of the most spectacular yet.

The previous Classic Car Show at Nasrec in 2022 was well supported, and Calisto says he is planning for an even bigger influx of petrol-heads this year.

“We’ve made new entrances for the owners of the older classic cars for this year’s show. Ever since I’ve started running this event, queues of cars have always been a challenge. So we have made Gates 6, 7 and 8 the official entry portals for the older classic cars,” says Calisto.

“We have also increased the area for classics, and this has been necessary because the Japan vs Germany section, which runs at the show, has drawn more and more numbers.”

One of the delights of the show is that at each event, a contingent of cars never seen at previous shows turn up. This means even regular attendees will always have something totally new to see in terms of the rarity value of the collectable classic.

The other cool thing about the way the show is organised is that you have British classics rubbing door handles with American muscle cars fitted with modern-day 20-inch wheels. What this random vehicle placement achieves for spectators is that it draws you in to appreciate the individual beauty and value of each and every classic that shows up.

The show has demonstrated that SA is blessed with one of the most diverse classic car parks in the world. In recent classic shows at Nasrec, rarities such as the Ford Taunus, a German version of the Cortina sold here in the 1960s, was present and the Opel GT. 

Other General Motors cars that graced the event included the Opel Manta, which resembled a scaled-down Chevrolet Camaro. British classics such as a special Riley 1.5 from the late 1950s and a Triumph GT6 in pristine condition were seen at the previous show.

The famous Japan vs Germany segment was developed to encourage younger drivers to the classic car movement. It has grown over the past few years, and attracts youngsters in Toyota RSis, Honda Civics and Volkswagen Golfs and Polos that are “slammed” to the pavement using special suspension systems.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz also form part of the German contingent, and BMW in particular has issued high-performance models over the years.

An eighties Mitsubishi Colt Gallant mixes with rare classics such as the red Triumph TR6. Picture: SUPPLIED
An eighties Mitsubishi Colt Gallant mixes with rare classics such as the red Triumph TR6. Picture: SUPPLIED

Expect a large number of cars on display, including supercars, hot rods, muscle cars and custom pickup trucks.  Live music, food and drink, play areas for young children, helicopter rides and drifting at the Nasrec skid pan will also be available.

Doors opens at 8am to the public and the show runs until 4pm. Drivers of classic cars and Japan vs German examples are admitted free as exhibitors.

Prices are R100 for adults and R30 for children under 12 at the gate. Tickets are available from Computicket at R80 for adults and R20 for children under 12. Secure parking is available for spectators at R30.

Alain Prost’s Ferrari F40 revs up auction excitement at RM Sotheby’s

It was the four-times F1 champion's company car in 1990, which he never drove after joining Ferrari's racing team
Life
1 week ago

UK company electrifies classic Minis with drop-in kit

The ‘plug and play’ package gives the diminutive icon 128km of pure electric driving range
Life
2 weeks ago

Honda Civic Type R is for real driving enthusiasts

With a manual gearbox, turbo engine and epic grip, this hot hatch is an instant classic, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
2 weeks ago

Lamborghini’s turning 60 and plans to party on

The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So long and thanks for the Fish
Life
2.
Technology adds smoke to the fire in Ukraine war
Life
3.
Geely becomes Aston Martin’s third-biggest ...
Life / Motoring
4.
De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by ...
Life / Books
5.
Toyota SA set to launch in-house vehicle leasing
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.