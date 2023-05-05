Mercedes-AMG spruces up GT models with new grilles

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data
The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
Mercedes-AMG has upgraded the six-cylinder models of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. These are the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4Matic+ and Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4Matic+.
They gain a new front apron, which picks up on the previous design of the eight-cylinder models with a pair of outer decorative air intakes, and the large central air intake under the radiator grille forms a jet-wing profile. The radiator openings direct the air flow to cool the brakes.
With the V8 Styling Package the models can be made even more individual. It includes a new front apron, longitudinal member panels and a rear apron with a diffuser.
The specifically designed front end of the V8 styling package picks up on elements of the AMG GT Black Series, such as the radiator grille that opens further downwards than before, and the wide lower air intake.
Additional features include the front splitter in high-gloss chrome with the chrome package for the entry model. The same applies to the carbon fibre package, if chosen. An aerodynamic package with the V8 styling package brings a front splitter.
Customers can now choose a new opalite white metallic paint. The wheel portfolio and upholstery range remain unchanged.
There is now the option of fitting an electric sliding sunroof, and wireless charging for smartphones between the rear seats is now standard fitment.
The digital infotainment system MBUX has been updated with a new look, and redesigned AMG-specific displays. With the optional Burmester surround sound systems, Dolby Atmos can be specified for a new sound experience.
There are no mechanical changes. The twin-turbo 3l six-cylinder motor outputs 270kW in GT43 guise and a meatier 320kW in the GT53.
We were unable to reach Mercedes-Benz SA to ascertain local availability of these new models by the time of publishing.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Mercedes-AMG spruces up GT models with new grilles
UK company electrifies classic Minis with drop-in kit
Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X
Farewell to Rolls-Royce Dawn: A luxurious legacy ends
Mercedes Benz produces last new combustion engine model
