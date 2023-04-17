Pieter Coetzé secures three world championship qualifiers

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
One-off hike includes 7.5% inflation adjustment and compensation for lack of rises in its troubled years
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Schoolboy sensation Pieter Coetzé underlined his class on Sunday as he notched up his fourth gold medal of the SA championships in Gqeberha, this time in the 200m backstroke.
The 18-year-old swam alone from the start and touched in 1min 56.66sec, well outside his 1:56.05 personal best but well inside the 1:58.07 A-qualifying mark for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July. His nearest rival, Ethan du Preez, finished in 2:05.96.
The time made Coetzé the only man of the gala to achieve three qualifiers, having also done them in the 50m and 100m backstroke races.
The only other swimmer to claim three A-qualifying times was stablemate and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker in the three breaststroke distances; in all eight women achieved 13 A-qualifying times to four men making seven.
“Definitely tired after the week, but very happy with that time for this time of the season,” said Coetzé.
While matric pupil Coetzé is still young and way off the world’s best, he could pull off a surprise or two in Fukuoka, especially in the 200m backstroke, where his time on Sunday ranks him second in the world so far this year.
“Back to the grind now, we’ll be going to Greece for a meet there,” said Coetzé, who also won the 50m freestyle.
Erin Gallagher and Duné Coetzee scooped their second qualifiers of the championships in the final session of the gala.
Gallagher won the women’s 50m butterfly in 26.31 and Coetzee the women’s 400m freestyle in 4:10.49.
“I’m happy that I got another time,” said Coetzee, who is targeting the World Student Games in Chengdu, China, from late July. “I think I could have gone out a bit faster, but I brought it back really well. I know what I can fix now, but overall I’m really happy with the swim.”
Veteran Roland Schoeman landed his first national long-course crown since 2015, winning the men’s 50m butterfly in 23.83. He was unable to land an A-qualifier, but said he’d be back to try get to the Paris Olympics next year.
“Not having raced long-course in a long time, very rusty, but I still got a long time before hopefully next year,” said 42-year-old Schoeman, who was not that much quicker eight years ago, winning the same crown in 23.69 which also would not have given him an A-qualifier on Sunday.
Defending champion Coetzé scratched from the 50m fly final which was swum only minutes after the 200m backstroke. Clayton Jimmie and Ryan Coetzee, both 27 years old, completed the oldest podium of the gala with a combined age of 98 years (Schoeman and Jimmie celebrate their birthdays in July and Coetzee in August).
In other action, Hannah Pearse won the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:12.86 and Matthew Sates took the men’s 400m freestyle in 3:55.49.
Swimmers who achieved A-qualifying times:
Women: Tatjana Schoenmaker (200m, 100m and 50m breaststroke), Lara van Niekerk (100m and 50m breaststroke), Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke), Rebecca Meder (200m individual medley), Aimee Canny (200m freestyle), Erin Gallagher (100m and 50m butterfly), Duné Coetzee (800m and 400m freestyle), Emma Chelius (50m freestyle).
Men: Pieter Coetzé (200m, 100m and 50m backstroke), Chad le Clos (200m and 100m butterfly), Michael Houlie (50m breaststroke), Matthew Sates (100m butterfly).
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Swimming
Pieter Coetzé secures three world championship qualifiers
Teenager achieves A-qualifying times in 50m, 100m and backstroke races in SA championships
Schoolboy sensation Pieter Coetzé underlined his class on Sunday as he notched up his fourth gold medal of the SA championships in Gqeberha, this time in the 200m backstroke.
The 18-year-old swam alone from the start and touched in 1min 56.66sec, well outside his 1:56.05 personal best but well inside the 1:58.07 A-qualifying mark for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July. His nearest rival, Ethan du Preez, finished in 2:05.96.
The time made Coetzé the only man of the gala to achieve three qualifiers, having also done them in the 50m and 100m backstroke races.
The only other swimmer to claim three A-qualifying times was stablemate and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker in the three breaststroke distances; in all eight women achieved 13 A-qualifying times to four men making seven.
“Definitely tired after the week, but very happy with that time for this time of the season,” said Coetzé.
While matric pupil Coetzé is still young and way off the world’s best, he could pull off a surprise or two in Fukuoka, especially in the 200m backstroke, where his time on Sunday ranks him second in the world so far this year.
“Back to the grind now, we’ll be going to Greece for a meet there,” said Coetzé, who also won the 50m freestyle.
Erin Gallagher and Duné Coetzee scooped their second qualifiers of the championships in the final session of the gala.
Gallagher won the women’s 50m butterfly in 26.31 and Coetzee the women’s 400m freestyle in 4:10.49.
“I’m happy that I got another time,” said Coetzee, who is targeting the World Student Games in Chengdu, China, from late July. “I think I could have gone out a bit faster, but I brought it back really well. I know what I can fix now, but overall I’m really happy with the swim.”
Veteran Roland Schoeman landed his first national long-course crown since 2015, winning the men’s 50m butterfly in 23.83. He was unable to land an A-qualifier, but said he’d be back to try get to the Paris Olympics next year.
“Not having raced long-course in a long time, very rusty, but I still got a long time before hopefully next year,” said 42-year-old Schoeman, who was not that much quicker eight years ago, winning the same crown in 23.69 which also would not have given him an A-qualifier on Sunday.
Defending champion Coetzé scratched from the 50m fly final which was swum only minutes after the 200m backstroke. Clayton Jimmie and Ryan Coetzee, both 27 years old, completed the oldest podium of the gala with a combined age of 98 years (Schoeman and Jimmie celebrate their birthdays in July and Coetzee in August).
In other action, Hannah Pearse won the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:12.86 and Matthew Sates took the men’s 400m freestyle in 3:55.49.
Swimmers who achieved A-qualifying times:
Women: Tatjana Schoenmaker (200m, 100m and 50m breaststroke), Lara van Niekerk (100m and 50m breaststroke), Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke), Rebecca Meder (200m individual medley), Aimee Canny (200m freestyle),
Erin Gallagher (100m and 50m butterfly), Duné Coetzee (800m and 400m freestyle), Emma Chelius (50m freestyle).
Men: Pieter Coetzé (200m, 100m and 50m backstroke), Chad le Clos (200m and 100m butterfly), Michael Houlie (50m breaststroke), Matthew Sates (100m butterfly).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pieter the torpedo strikes again at SA swimming champs
Roland Schoeman takes on young guns at SA championships
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.