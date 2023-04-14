Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ford Ranger production resumes as power is restored

Vandalism left Ford’s Silverton factory without power

14 April 2023 - 16:26 Motor News Reporter
A Ford Ranger comes off the Silverton assembly line. Picture: SUPPLIED
Production at Ford SA’s Silverton plant has slowly resumed after the power cuts that left many residential and businesses without power.

The collapse of seven Eskom pylons connecting Njala substation through to the Waltloo area on April 11 was caused by metal theft and vandalism.

The incident, which led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermoten on- and off-ramps, caused a suspension in duties at the Ford SA manufacturing plant. The facility produces the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok for local and global markets.

Power has been restored in stages, starting on the evening of April 12, and production has slowly resumed. The estimated total loss of production to date is 1,440 units, according to Ford SA. The Ford Silverton factory employs 4,600 people and can produce as much as 720 vehicles a day. 

“Due to the scale of the Eskom infrastructure concern there remains some risk of interrupted supply — however we continue to liaise with Eskom and local government as they work to balance the system and fully restore the network,” said Dudu Nxele, corporate communications manager at Ford SA.

Ford plant hit as parts of Tshwane go dark after pylons collapse

Metal theft and vandalism suspected after seven pylons collapsed at the weekend, leaving much of Pretoria East and Mamelodi without power
National
3 days ago

Ford working on new train-detection system for cars

Two techniques are being tested, with sensors used either in the car or on the railroad track
Life
2 days ago

Capable Ford Ranger single cabs are comfy and priced just right

You can have them in two body styles; three transmissions and for the first-time in Wildtrak flavour
Life
1 week ago

New Volkswagen Amarok raises the bar for bakkies

Second-generation premium pickup has SUV-like refinement and impressive safety
Life
4 months ago
