Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is coming to SA

Fed officials fear recession and consider pausing rate hikes as inflation remains elevated. Meanwhile the rand strengthens, but local factors keep it under pressure.
President Ramaphosa’s vision for reshaping the economy and critical reforms attract local and international investors to SA, paving the way for sustained growth and development
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Suppliers discuss possible MacBook assembly and production in Thailand with Apple, as the tech giant seeks to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China
US allies have reacted with concern to the news of the leaks, but have emphasised their faith in US authorities to investigate
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang commemorates the 100th birthday of Shelby American founder Carroll Shelby.
Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT and available as a fastback or a convertible, this special limited-edition model comes armed with a lot of extra horsepower courtesy of a bolt-on supercharger kit and free-flowing Borla exhaust system. Indeed, that 5.0l V8 now whacks out a massive 560kW. This is transferred straight to the rear wheels via your choice of a manual or automatic gearbox.
To keep up with all this power, Shelby fitted the Centennial Edition with a full set of high-performance springs and sway bars, as well as fully adjustable camber and caster plates. Sticky 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres wrap around 20-inch alloy wheels behind which lurk weapons-grade Brembo calipers for maximum stopping power in all driving conditions.
To help differentiate it from the well-known Super Snake, the Centennial Edition comes fitted with a striking array of bespoke performance parts designed to make it stand out. These include wider front wheel arches, a Shelby upper grille and rear spoiler, Shelby tail panel, side rocker wings and satin black vinyl striping.
The cabin has been glamourised with Shelby floor mats, a new gauge cluster, door sill plates and a Shelby-spec leather upgrade.
Want one? Well, you’re in luck, because three of these rare Centennial Edition Mustangs (only 100 are being built) have been allocated to the South African market — each wearing a price tag of R2.8m. Still want to buy? Then best you contact Shelby SANEW . Fast.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEW MODELS
Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is coming to SA
The limited-edition Mustang packs a powerful punch with a bolt-on supercharger kit, bespoke performance parts and a Shelby-spec leather upgrade. Get yours for R2.8m
Image: Supplied
The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang commemorates the 100th birthday of Shelby American founder Carroll Shelby.
Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT and available as a fastback or a convertible, this special limited-edition model comes armed with a lot of extra horsepower courtesy of a bolt-on supercharger kit and free-flowing Borla exhaust system. Indeed, that 5.0l V8 now whacks out a massive 560kW. This is transferred straight to the rear wheels via your choice of a manual or automatic gearbox.
To keep up with all this power, Shelby fitted the Centennial Edition with a full set of high-performance springs and sway bars, as well as fully adjustable camber and caster plates. Sticky 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres wrap around 20-inch alloy wheels behind which lurk weapons-grade Brembo calipers for maximum stopping power in all driving conditions.
Image: Supplied
To help differentiate it from the well-known Super Snake, the Centennial Edition comes fitted with a striking array of bespoke performance parts designed to make it stand out. These include wider front wheel arches, a Shelby upper grille and rear spoiler, Shelby tail panel, side rocker wings and satin black vinyl striping.
The cabin has been glamourised with Shelby floor mats, a new gauge cluster, door sill plates and a Shelby-spec leather upgrade.
Want one? Well, you’re in luck, because three of these rare Centennial Edition Mustangs (only 100 are being built) have been allocated to the South African market — each wearing a price tag of R2.8m. Still want to buy? Then best you contact Shelby SANEW . Fast.
New Frank Bullitt movie on the way
Eight sensibly priced performance cars launched in 2022
California dreaming in a howling Mustang 5.0
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.