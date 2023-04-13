Life / Motoring

NEWS

Toyota to launch 10 new electric cars by 2026

Hybrids will remain an important pillar, says new Toyota boss Koji Sato

13 April 2023 - 05:00 Reuters
EVs are expected to make up more than half of total worldwide vehicle production by 2030. Picture: REUTERS
EVs are expected to make up more than half of total worldwide vehicle production by 2030. Picture: REUTERS

Toyota will introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5-million EVs a year by 2026, aiming for steep growth in a market where it has long been lapped by rivals.

The world’s largest automaker by sales will also set up a new, specialised unit to focus on next-generation battery EVs, senior executives said at a briefing last Friday as they outlined plans under its new leadership team.

Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of those worldwide.

Investors and environmental groups have criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace battery-powered cars, saying it has lost ground to Tesla and others that have more nimbly captured fast-growing demand.

The Japanese automaker has countered that EVs are just one option for customers and that petrol-electric hybrids such as its pioneering Prius are a more realistic choice for some markets and drivers.

“In the next few years we will expand our line-up in the important battery electric category,” CEO Koji Sato told the briefing, his first in the top job, but added that hybrids would remain an important pillar.

EVs are now expected to make up more than half of total worldwide vehicle production by 2030.

Meeting that demand will be critical for Toyota, which also said it would increase production in the US, where the growth in EVs is outpacing that of the overall market.

Toyota’s target of selling 1.5-million BEVs (battery electric vehicles) a year in 2026 was 25% higher than a 1.2-million battery-powered units it was expected to sell by then according to an S&P Global Mobility forecast compiled before Friday’s announcement.

“There’s a gap of 300,000 units so that can be thought of as a difference of about a year,” said Yoshiaki Kawano, an associate director at S&P Global Mobility.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s impossible to achieve at all,” he said, adding the outcome would still depend on what models Toyota rolled out.

Toyota reported US sales fell by nearly 9% during the first quarter. By contrast, General Motors saw an 18% boost, helped by greater demand for EVs from fleet and commercial customers.

US consumers making the switch to electric vehicles are largely doing so from Toyota and Honda, data from S&P Global Mobility showed in November.

 

New Toyota Vitz replaces Agya in SA

The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
Life
1 day ago

The potential perils of AI: should we hit pause on smart cars?

Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
Life
1 week ago

Electric avenues could help beat battery range anxiety

Charging while driving could lead to smaller car batteries, making for cheaper electric vehicles
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kruger: Two different sides of the same park
Life
2.
REVIEW: BMW X1 has the right price and ...
Life / Motoring
3.
These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March
Life / Motoring
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Book on wine and imperialism ...
Life
5.
New Toyota Vitz replaces Agya in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Ford working on new train-detection system for cars

Life / Motoring

Bentley marks the 20th anniversary of Le Mans win

Life / Motoring

XM Label Red unleashed as most powerful BMW yet

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.