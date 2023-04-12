Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ford working on new train-detection system for cars

Two techniques are being tested, with sensors used either in the car or on the railroad track

12 April 2023 - 14:31 Motoring Reporter
Ford apparently has a new patent for a train-collision warning system for cars. Picture: Paul Ash
Ford has filed a new patent in the US that could help prevent car collisions with trains.

The application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and shows two possible versions of the idea, each using sensors to detect oncoming trains as a car approaches a railroad crossing.

In one version, sensors would be placed on both sides of a railway crossing. These communicate with sensors fitted in a vehicle, and would warn the driver not to cross as a train approaches.

The second version seemingly relies on in-car cameras and lidar to monitor the crossbars and warning lights at railway crossings — the very signals that vehicle drivers sometimes ignore when approaching railroad crossings.

This system could integrate warning other drivers through vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) technology similar to that which Ford detailed back 2018.

Ford is working on various warning systems, including an Exit Warning for bicycles and motorcycles approaching a car from behind. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford is working on various warning systems, including an Exit Warning for bicycles and motorcycles approaching a car from behind. Picture: SUPPLIED

The system could further help emergency vehicles, allowing them to reroute around trains.

This system would also help increase vehicle automation, according to Ford, allowing cars to automatically stop at railroad crossings without drivers having to take over.

Ford hasn’t issued official communication about this new technology.

Ford scales down on self-driving vehicles

It will be a long road to fully autonomous cars with a profitable business model, says company
Life
1 week ago

Capable Ford Ranger single cabs are comfy and priced just right

You can have them in two body styles; three transmissions and for the first-time in Wildtrak flavour
Life
1 week ago

Amazon’s Zoox tests robotaxi on public road

The fully autonomous vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals
Life
1 month ago

The potential perils of AI: should we hit pause on smart cars?

Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
Life
1 week ago
