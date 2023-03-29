Electric avenues could help beat battery range anxiety

Market sentiment gets further support from receding fears of crisis in the banking sector
The lack of convictions for vandalism and theft of public infrastructure creates the impression thse are regarded as petty crimes
Workers employed on contracts during the pandemic say most of their colleagues were given full-time jobs and they want the same
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
Reeza Isaacs will leave at the end of June after more than a decade at the company
As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Moscow reiterates its commitment to the New START arms control treaty even as Washington backs out of exchanging information on its nuclear forces
SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco
The event runs from 8am-3pm and is open to all classic-car owners, with a donation to Hospice Wits as the entry fee
If an electric car charges while driving, the size of the battery can be reduced by up to 70% and the load on the power grid can be spread out over the day.
This is according to a new study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, where researchers have combined an electric road system (ERS) with real-life driving patterns of Swedish drivers.
Batteries add cost and weight, and making them smaller would make electric vehicles (EVs) cheaper and better to drive.
The idea of modern ERS emerged 20 years ago and the latest study found that charging on the move can suit most people, if not everyone.
The Swedish government has proposed a ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to reduce CO2 emissions, with similar trends seen across Europe as part of a big shift to electric vehicles. The EU will require all new cars sold to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035.
As this development progresses, challenges are also increasing, including the uneven load on the power grid and where to charge the electric vehicles, says a Chalmers spokesperson.
Several countries, including Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, are testing whether electric road system (ERS) can be used to electrify road networks. An ERS charges moving vehicles with either loops in or next to the road, or with wires suspended above vehicles, similar to trams and trains.
ERS means that vehicles do not need to be parked to charge, and there is less need for large batteries storing energy to overcome range anxiety, a term referring to the fear an electric vehicle driver experiences about the distance their electric vehicle can travel before the battery needs to be charged.
Chalmers researchers have used data from more than 400 passenger cars to study real driving patterns on different parts of Swedish national and European roads. They have used the data to calculate, among other things, battery size needs to complete all journeys given possible charging options (stationary versus ERS), charging patterns, and total costs including infrastructure and batteries.
The results show that a combination of electric roads on 25% of the busiest national and European roads and home charging would be optimal. The batteries, which account for a large part of the cost for an electric car, can become significantly smaller, at best only one-third of the current size.
"We see that it is possible to reduce the required range of batteries by more than two thirds if you combine charging in this way. This would reduce the need for raw materials for batteries, and an electric car could also become cheaper for the consumer," says researcher Sten Karlsson.
Other positive effects are that peaks in electricity consumption would be reduced if car drivers did not entirely rely on home charging but also supplemented it with electric road charging.
“After all, many people charge their cars after work and during the night, which puts a lot of strain on the power grid. By instead charging more evenly throughout the day, peak load would be significantly reduced,” says Karlsson.
There are big differences between groups, depending on driving patterns and proximity to electric roads. Even in the optimal case, some would manage with only electric road charging, while others would not be able to use the opportunity at all. For example, we see that those who live in the countryside would need almost 20% greater range on their batteries compared to those who live in a city centre," says co-researcher Wasim Shoman.
The first pilot with a permanent 21km electric road is under way in Sweden, with the road expected to be completed in 2026. Electric roads have also been introduced in South Korea to provide a wireless power source for electric buses.
It is expensive technology, but a UK study estimated an ‘E-highways’ system could pay for itself within 15 years, while drastically cutting carbon emissions.
The Swedish ERS study found that electric roads could be around 50% cheaper to introduce than a national network of charging stations and larger batteries for EVs.
While the ERS is mainly being considered for trucks to allow them to travel longer distances with smaller batteries, and to avoid waiting for charging, private cars can also benefit.
The study found that a combination of ERS and home charging is optimal and reduces battery demand by 62%–71% in the best-case scenario, and that the net savings for the car owner from smaller batteries exceed the cost of ERS.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Electric avenues could help beat battery range anxiety
Charging while driving could lead to smaller car batteries, making for cheaper electric vehicles
If an electric car charges while driving, the size of the battery can be reduced by up to 70% and the load on the power grid can be spread out over the day.
This is according to a new study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, where researchers have combined an electric road system (ERS) with real-life driving patterns of Swedish drivers.
Batteries add cost and weight, and making them smaller would make electric vehicles (EVs) cheaper and better to drive.
The idea of modern ERS emerged 20 years ago and the latest study found that charging on the move can suit most people, if not everyone.
The Swedish government has proposed a ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to reduce CO2 emissions, with similar trends seen across Europe as part of a big shift to electric vehicles. The EU will require all new cars sold to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035.
As this development progresses, challenges are also increasing, including the uneven load on the power grid and where to charge the electric vehicles, says a Chalmers spokesperson.
Several countries, including Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, are testing whether electric road system (ERS) can be used to electrify road networks. An ERS charges moving vehicles with either loops in or next to the road, or with wires suspended above vehicles, similar to trams and trains.
ERS means that vehicles do not need to be parked to charge, and there is less need for large batteries storing energy to overcome range anxiety, a term referring to the fear an electric vehicle driver experiences about the distance their electric vehicle can travel before the battery needs to be charged.
Chalmers researchers have used data from more than 400 passenger cars to study real driving patterns on different parts of Swedish national and European roads. They have used the data to calculate, among other things, battery size needs to complete all journeys given possible charging options (stationary versus ERS), charging patterns, and total costs including infrastructure and batteries.
The results show that a combination of electric roads on 25% of the busiest national and European roads and home charging would be optimal. The batteries, which account for a large part of the cost for an electric car, can become significantly smaller, at best only one-third of the current size.
"We see that it is possible to reduce the required range of batteries by more than two thirds if you combine charging in this way. This would reduce the need for raw materials for batteries, and an electric car could also become cheaper for the consumer," says researcher Sten Karlsson.
Other positive effects are that peaks in electricity consumption would be reduced if car drivers did not entirely rely on home charging but also supplemented it with electric road charging.
“After all, many people charge their cars after work and during the night, which puts a lot of strain on the power grid. By instead charging more evenly throughout the day, peak load would be significantly reduced,” says Karlsson.
There are big differences between groups, depending on driving patterns and proximity to electric roads. Even in the optimal case, some would manage with only electric road charging, while others would not be able to use the opportunity at all. For example, we see that those who live in the countryside would need almost 20% greater range on their batteries compared to those who live in a city centre," says co-researcher Wasim Shoman.
The first pilot with a permanent 21km electric road is under way in Sweden, with the road expected to be completed in 2026. Electric roads have also been introduced in South Korea to provide a wireless power source for electric buses.
It is expensive technology, but a UK study estimated an ‘E-highways’ system could pay for itself within 15 years, while drastically cutting carbon emissions.
The Swedish ERS study found that electric roads could be around 50% cheaper to introduce than a national network of charging stations and larger batteries for EVs.
While the ERS is mainly being considered for trucks to allow them to travel longer distances with smaller batteries, and to avoid waiting for charging, private cars can also benefit.
The study found that a combination of ERS and home charging is optimal and reduces battery demand by 62%–71% in the best-case scenario, and that the net savings for the car owner from smaller batteries exceed the cost of ERS.
Ferrari’s future full of roaring engines after EU deal
New BMW 5 Series will have i5 electric model
WATCH | Lamborghini previews its potent Aventador replacement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.