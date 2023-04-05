Weaker prospects for interest rates boost bullion’s allure as a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
Victims were bank customers who had withdrawn large amounts of money
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Technology group has put scandals behind it and is now ‘a normal business’, says CEO Stephen van Coller
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
With names like ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Rage’, Ukraine’s newest military units are attracting ‘highly motivated’ volunteers who hope to liberate their land from Russian occupation
McIntosh, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
The BMW 740i, one of the smartest cars on the planet, arrived at our offices for testing in the same week that a group of prominent tech industry leaders warned that artificial intelligence (AI) was advancing too rapidly for comfort.
The group, which included Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, called for a six-month pause on systems like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Bard, the smartest AI systems yet released. (The AI-generated picture used with this article was created using OpenAI’s Dall-E.)..
EDITOR'S NOTE
The potential perils of AI: should we hit pause on smart cars?
The BMW 740i, one of the smartest cars on the planet, arrived at our offices for testing in the same week that a group of prominent tech industry leaders warned that artificial intelligence (AI) was advancing too rapidly for comfort.
The group, which included Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, called for a six-month pause on systems like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Bard, the smartest AI systems yet released. (The AI-generated picture used with this article was created using OpenAI's Dall-E.)..
