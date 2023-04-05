Life / Motoring

EDITOR'S NOTE

The potential perils of AI: should we hit pause on smart cars?

Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?

05 April 2023 - 12:07 Denis Droppa

The BMW 740i, one of the smartest cars on the planet, arrived at our offices for testing in the same week that a group of prominent tech industry leaders warned that artificial intelligence (AI) was advancing too rapidly for comfort.

The group, which included Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, called for a six-month pause on systems like OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Bard, the smartest AI systems yet released. (The AI-generated picture used with this article was created using OpenAI’s Dall-E.)..

