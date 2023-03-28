FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Fortuner gets a catamaran-inspired update

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
The Fortuner has ruled SA’s medium-sized SUV segment for many years, and Toyota aims to keep it that way by giving the seven-year-old vehicle a fresh new look.
Boasting a market share of more than 40% in its segment, the seven-seat family SUV arrives with an edgier, more aggressive design with the extremities of the vehicle mimicking a catamaran’s twin hulls. The latest iteration also has interior updates including new interior colours for flagship models.
The external plastic surgery includes a more aerodynamic front that exudes more presence. It comprises new, sharply angular front and rear bumpers complemented by black trapezoidal fog lamp housings in front and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear.
The black mesh upper grille has been slimmed down, while the lower aperture has been inflated in keeping with Fortuner’s more assertive attitude. A grey contrast skidplate adds to the aesthetic.
The headlamps comprise split-quad LEDs with a waterfall LED Line Guide Signature, in combination with LED L-shaped daytime running lamps.
At the rear, reworked elements include a new design for the tail light clusters and a piano black number plate garnish.
New two-tone black and metal 18-inch alloy wheels are now standard across the range and 2.8l models optionally come with a new bi-tone colour option which pairs a black roof with the exclusive Platinum Pearl White exterior.
Subtle cabin refinements see the 2.8l models adopting new dual-tone black and maroon leather upholstery, while leather is standard throughout the line-up.
Mid- and high-grade variants offer a new USB point for rear passengers, and a revised instrument cluster features new graphics.
The safety upgrade on 2.8 Fortuner models last year is carried over and comprises a lane-keeping system, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and rear cross traffic alert.
Other standard items include hill assist and trailer sway control. All models have a rear differential lock while 4x4 variants incorporate a low-range transfer case for for enhanced off road ability. The 2.8s have downhill assist control too.
The turbo diesel engine line-up is unchanged with a 2.4 GD-6 offering outputs of 110kW and 400Nm and available in manual and automatic guises; while the 2.8 GD-6 wields 150kW and 500Nm and is paired exclusively with the auto gearbox.
Toyota claims a fuel consumption ranging from 6.8l/100km to 7.9 dependant on variant.
The enhancements come with an average 2% price increase across the range.
The media launch was held in the Western Cape and the gravel roads of the Swartberg mountains were a great place to reacquaint myself with the Fortuner’s plush ride. The locally-built Toyota takes stone-strewn and rippled surfaces in its stride, its yielding suspension and high-profile tyres cushioning passengers from the jarring.
We drove the range-topping 2.8 VX model which cruised through the Karoo with smooth and gutsy power, providing easy-going torque without sounding agricultural. The flagship model is well stocked with comforts, and even though the interior design is a little dated it has all the modern amenities.
In terms of refinement the Fortuner doesn’t feel like it’s aged in the face of newer rivals such as the Isuzu MU-X and Ford Everest, and retains a solid feel with good driveability.
The pricing remains competitive, and the external perk up should ensure enduring popularity for this class leader until the next-generation Fortuner comes along in about three years’ time.
Pricing
2.4 GD-6 RB MT — R653,500
2.4 GD-6 RB AT — R677,500
2.4 GD-6 4x4 AT — R709,800
2.8 GD-6 RB — R794,600
2.8 GD-6 RB Bi-Tone — R804,800
2.8 GD-6 RB VX —R837,800
2.8 GD-6 RB VX Bi-Tone — R848,000
2.8 GD-6 4x4 — R873,500
2.8 GD-6 4x4 Bi-Tone — R883,700
2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX — R915,400
2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX Bi-Tone — R925,600
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km service plan. All new Toyota vehicles have WiFi capability with a host of supplementary Connect services.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.