These were SA’s most popular cars of 2022

The motor industry bounced back despite economic headwinds, and Denis Droppa crunches the numbers to see who were the sales winners

26 January 2023 - 05:00
Toyota dominated sales again, led by the ever-popular Hilux. Picture: SUPPLIED
If new-vehicle sales are a barometer of the health of the domestic economy things are looking up as cars and commercial vehicles zoomed out of showrooms at a healthy rate in 2022.

The 528,963 cars, light commercials and trucks sold recorded a 13.9% increase on 2021 and just 1.4% below the pre-pandemic 536,612 units sold in 2019. The strong performance took place despite global shortages of semiconductors and wiring harnesses, and local factors like rising interest rates, inflation reaching a 13-year high, and record fuel prices.

The KwaZulu-Natal flooding disaster forced market leader Toyota to shut its Durban car factory for four months and halt production of best-selling models such as the Hilux, Corolla Cross and Hiace, but the carmaker weathered the storm with strong sales of imported models such as the Urban Cruiser, Starlet and Agya to maintain its position as SA’s most popular motoring brand.

Toyota managed to grow its sales 12.22% year on year (though its market share fell slightly, from 25.33% to 24.96%). At 132,035 units it ended the year with nearly double the sales of its closest competitor, Volkswagen (69,801 units) with a 13.20% market share.

The Hilux continued its reign as SA’s best-selling vehicle ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, while the Polo hatchback was overtaken by the Suzuki Swift, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Ford’s Ranger was in runout phase as the Silverton factory tooled up to start building its replacement, but the one-tonner still shifted 17,341 units to make it SA’s third best-selling vehicle overall. Other popular bakkies were the locally-built Isuzu D-Max, Nissan NP200 and Nissan Navara.

In 2022 Mahindra grew its sales volumes by 78% compared to the previous year, making it SA’s fastest-growing automotive brand.

Another automaker that experienced strong year-on-year growth was Suzuki Auto (+71.04%), which moved the firm from sixth to third most popular brand in SA in 2022, with a market share of 8.92%.

Renault registered a leap of 29.61% and grew its market share to 5.15%, leaving the French firm sixth overall in the most popular brand rankings for 2022. Volkswagen was the only brand in the top 10 to record fewer sales than the year before, with a 2.5% drop.

Electric-vehicle sales in SA rose 132% in 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese carmakers continued their impressive growth with Haval leading the way on 22,644 units, making it SA’s ninth most popular brand with a 4.28% market share. GWM’s Steed and P-Series bakkies remained popular too, with both ranges shifting more than 4,000 units in 2022. Returning Chinese brand Chery, despite only starting to report its sales from the middle of the year, recorded an impressive 8,013 units in the second half of 2022.

Electric-vehicle sales rose 132% off a very low base to 506 units (from 218 in 2021) with the launch of new battery-powered models from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

 

SA’s 10 best-selling motor brands of 2022

  1. Toyota — 132,035 units (+12.2%)
  2. Volkswagen Group — 69,801 units (-2.5%)
  3. Suzuki — 47,178 units (+71.0%)
  4. Hyundai — 36,047 units (+7.7%)
  5. Nissan — 30,487 units (+1.0%)
  6. Renault — 27,251 units (+29.6%)
  7. Ford — 26,335 units (-15.4%)
  8. Kia — 22,766 units (+12.9%)
  9. Haval — 22,644 units (+18.8%)
  10. Isuzu — 21,274 units (+7.0%)

 

SA’s best-selling vehicles of 2022 — top 50

  1. Toyota Hilux — 32,203
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 20,866
  3. Ford Ranger — 17,341
  4. Suzuki Swift — 17,282
  5. Isuzu D-Max — 17,062
  6. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 16,992
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross — 15,841
  8. Volkswagen Polo — 15,697
  9. Toyota Hi-Ace — 13,687
  10. Toyota Starlet — 12,921
  11. Nissan NP200 — 12,859
  12. VW T-Cross — 10,384
  13. Renault Kwid — 9,770
  14. Haval Jolion — 9,068
  15. Renault Kiger — 8,532
  16. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 8,044
  17. Toyota Fortuner — 7,805
  18. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 7,425
  19. Hyundai Venue — 7,212
  20. Hyundai Atos — 7,141
  21. Kia Picanto — 7,137
  22. Ford EcoSport — 6,790
  23. Renault Triber — 6,575
  24. Hyundai Grand i10 — 6,316
  25. Nissan Navara — 6,067
  26. Nissan Magnite — 6,065
  27. Toyota Agya — 5,798
  28. Suzuki S-Presso — 4,953
  29. Haval H6 — 4,771
  30. Toyota Corolla Quest - 4,688
  31. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 4,622
  32. GWM Steed — 4,521
  33. Toyota Rumion — 4,050
  34. Suzuki Jimny — 3,970
  35. Hyundai i20 — 3,843
  36. VW Polo Sedan — 3,770
  37. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick up - 3,517
  38. Kia Rio — 3,510
  39. Nissan Almera — 3,477
  40. Kia Sonet — 3,319
  41. BMW X3 — 3,224
  42. Suzuki Baleno — 2,832
  43. Suzuki Ertiga — 2,815
  44. Suzuki DZire — 2,763
  45. Mercedes C-Class — 2,718
  46. VW Tiguan — 2,613
  47. Kia Seltos — 2,501
  48. VW T-Roc — 2,407
  49. Hyundai H100 Bakkie — 2,300
  50. Mazda CX-5 — 2,297

 

EV sales in 2022

  1. BMW iX3 — 106
  2. Mini Cooper SE — 96
  3. Audi E-Tron — 75
  4. BMW iX — 70
  5. Volvo XC40 Recharge — 59
  6. BMW i4 — 35
  7. BMW i3 — 19
  8. Mercedes EQA — 15
  9. BMW i7 — 10
  10. Mercedes EQB — 7
  11. Porsche Taycan — 7
  12. Mercedes EQS — 4
  13. Jaguar iPace — 3

 

